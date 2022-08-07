The results won’t be officially certified for a few more days, but for the most part, another primary election is in the books.
Which means we can all enjoy a few glorious weeks of sign-free sidewalks and maybe a brief respite from all those apocalyptic TV commercials that warn us against the perils of voting for the wrong candidate.
Other than that, what do we have to show for this election?
Well for one thing, the list of candidates is a lot shorter now. Thankfully, the usual gaggle of long shots and most of the ideological extremists washed out pretty quickly when the returns started coming in Tuesday night.
Under Washington’s election rules, only the top two vote-getters — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election.
That leaves us with some basic A or B choices to ponder for the next three months.
Other than, can we learn anything from this election? Did it offer any key insights into voters’ mood heading into the fall?
Not particularly. Nothing we’d bet any serious money on anyway.
Some things did strike us, though:
Vicious, negative ads still work. Sort of, at least. Incumbent 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse and his supporters pulled no punches when they unleashed a barrage of attack ads against fellow Republican Loren Culp.
Like it or not, the strategy seems to have helped. Newhouse apparently flushed all other GOP hopefuls out of the running, leaving the Sunnyside native to face Democrat Doug White in the fall.
The four-term congressman also elbowed the Donald Trump-endorsed Culp into third place and out of contention. However, Culp did better than many expected — and we’ve heard more than one person say they voted for Culp out of pure disgust for the Newhouse ads.
It’s probably only a pipe dream, but it certainly would be refreshing to see candidates focus on their own specific plans and qualifications rather than besieging us with dark and sometimes misleading claims about their opponents.
Democrats might want to get going sooner. Voters were looking at two uncontested local races — for state Senate in District 15, along with District 1 on the Yakima County Commission — until the final days of the primary season.
Republican newcomer Nikki Torres of Pasco was the lone declared Senate candidate and Republican incumbent Commissioner Amanda McKinney had no opponents on the ballot.
At the last minute, though, Democrat Angie Girard stepped up to take on McKinney as a write-in, and Democrat Lindsey Keesling launched a write-in bid of her own against Torres.
As the last returns are tabulated, both write-ins are on track to get enough votes to qualify for the general, so they should have more time to make their cases this fall.
Elections don’t just pop up unexpectedly, however. Local Democrats had plenty of time to see this one coming — it’s a shame they couldn’t come up with some candidates a little sooner.
Primaries matter. No, seriously. Despite disturbingly low voter turnouts for a number of years, consequential choices are still at stake. Whether you decide to help make them or not, those choices will be made — but only by whoever bothers to fill out a ballot.
Yakima County’s 2022 primary turnout was low again — about 17% on election night. Granted, a lot more was at stake in this election, but the total number of county residents who voted — nearly 28,000, according to the Auditor’s Office — was still about 50% higher than in the 2021 primary.
Considering the tone and direction of politics in the past few years, we’re encouraged to see any indications of higher turnouts. And as usual, we’d urge all eligible voters to make sure they get registered, thoughtfully research the candidates and measures on the ballot, and then take the time to fill out their ballots and turn them in this fall.
Because as Richard R. Beeman, Ph.D., wrote in an essay published by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, “… our Constitution is neither a self-actuating nor a self-correcting document. It requires the constant attention and devotion of all citizens.”
So shrug off the false and dangerously misleading caterwauling of those who insist any elections they didn’t win must have been rigged. We’ve got an important general election coming up Nov. 8, and it’ll require all the attention and devotion we can muster.