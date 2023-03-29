As understandable as it would be to give West Valley School District taxpayers a $19 million bonus, those taxpayers — and certainly students — would be better served if the school board spends the money.
The unexpected surplus is the result of district officials managing to get new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools built for far less than they’d budgeted. That meant they didn’t need all of a $59 million bond measure voters approved in 2019.
It has presented, as school board President Mark Strong put it last fall, a “pleasant problem.”
Since realizing their good fortune, district leaders have come up with a list of possible alternative uses for the windfall. The list includes about $13.5 million worth of projects — roof repairs at three elementary schools, upgrades at the high school’s football field and track, and new single-user restrooms at the high school and the mid-level campus.
Each of those items has received support at a couple of recent public meetings, but some people have urged the board to simply refund the money to taxpayers. After all, they contend, they voted to pay for two new buildings — not a handful of other projects.
Steve Wolcott campaigned for the bond measure back in 2019. Now he thinks the board should give back the surplus.
“To me, the board is facing an integrity issue,” he said during a community forum last week.
Wolcott and others could get their wish through a process called defeasance. The district has outlined a defeasance option that would effectively give the $19 million back by lowering tax bills for four years.
That, however, seems shortsighted.
Given the variety and number of facilities most school districts maintain, the inevitable costs of upkeep and repairs are a constant concern. And given the jaw-dropping price increases we’ve seen in building materials lately, it’s hard to believe that the projects on West Valley’s work ticket will somehow be cheaper in the next few years.
So that $13.5 million list of projects will cost taxpayers a lot more in the future than it would right now.
Sure, the school board could magnanimously turn the money back to taxpayers. Meantime, though, the projects on that list would be waiting — and getting more expensive every year they’re put off.
What then? Another bond measure to pay for fixing leaky roofs?
West Valley community members should be glad that the school board has done as well as it has in coming up with the $19 million surplus — and they should feel reassured by the board’s transparency as it weighs its options now.
The best of those options, clearly, is to think long-term.