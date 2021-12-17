The Yakima City Council’s plan to set aside a parking lot for people who are living out of their cars is a practical idea. Not perfect, but practical.
No, the neighbors don’t like the sound of carloads of homeless people pulling up to park overnight. No, advocates for helping the homeless don’t think the city’s doing enough.
And no, nobody grew up dreaming that someday they’d be living in a minivan in the first place.
But, as council members sorted through options last week, they had few choices if they wanted to help the city’s homeless.
Making room on city-owned property downtown and asking private landowners to donate space or materials didn’t sound too inviting to anybody. For one thing, the homeless would still be underfoot downtown. Besides that, while businesses legitimately complain about the damage they’ve suffered at the hands of the homeless, most shops lack the funds or the willingness to help cover a project like that.
Council member Soneya Lund noted that state law allows faith-based organizations to let homeless people park in church parking lots. There are lots of those around, all right; incoming council member Matt Brown’s Foursquare Church has a fairly roomy one. But where would congregations park for Christmas services if Caravans and Corollas full of homeless families were taking up all the good spots?
Meantime, the council had already decided against a 0.1% sales tax that would’ve raised $2 million to facilitate affordable housing and perhaps give vehicle residents access to better accommodations. That one went by the wayside in September after some loud community voices started griping about how tough it’d be to come up with another penny for every $10 spent.
So what was left?
A city-owned lot east of Interstate 82. It’s a comfortable distance away from businesses, and city officials think they can make it safe and secure for the estimated 47 local people who are living in their vehicles at the moment.
It might not be ideal, but it’s better than nothing. And living in a car, as council member Kay Funk pointed out, is safer and warmer than sleeping in the bushes.
“The first element of safety that’s frequently desired is a personal space and lockable door,” Funk said. “Sleeping in cars is actually the cheapest way to provide that.”
“That’s what we’re talking about,” Mayor Patricia Byers added. “People who are fortunate enough to have a car who are not totally on the street and helping them maintain that, I think that is a compassionate and reasonable thing to do.”
They’re right, of course. And we hope the new council — which will include Brown, Danny Herrera and Janice Deccio, who’ll replace Funk, Jason White and Brad Hill in January — will move forward with the plan.
It just seems disappointing that that’s the best anybody can do.