We all have some cringey memories from our school years:

The piercing pain of watching your crush eat lunch with that know-it-all from your science class.

Discovering you’ve missed the honor roll by one lousy point.

The horror of realizing the kid sitting next to you on the bus has just thrown up. So much for sloppy Joes day in the cafeteria.

As much as we all miss being young, it’s important to remember that growing up came with locker-loads of things to worry about. Now consider the added layers of stress today’s students face — stuff that might not even have existed when you were a kid:

Internet bullies who lie in wait on your own phone instead of behind the gym.

Standardized tests that could apparently mark you for life.

Deadlier drugs that could drop you in your tracks.

And then along came COVID-19.

That’s why we continue to look forward to what new state legislation, signed in March by the governor, will do to help the mental and physical health of K-12 students at local public schools. The legislation assures school districts of funding to hire more education staff associates (ESAs) — including counselors, nurses, speech pathologists, social workers and therapists.

Districts are free to determine for themselves how to best meet their own needs. The state just wants to make sure the money goes for support staff.

The legislation doesn’t take effect until June, so it’s too early to predict how individual districts will allocate their allotments, but it seems clear that anything will result in improvements to overall health — and in turn, learning.

State lawmakers agreed the legislation was necessary after realizing that kids’ mental health was boiling over after months of remote learning and isolation from social activities.

The Yakima Valley hasn’t been spared. Local districts report mental health referrals are off the charts as students wrestle with peer pressure, stress, anxiety and grief.

While the pandemic has certainly been a factor, kids — as most of us remember from personal experience — face undeniably harsh challenges as they make their way through the education system. And most kids don’t have enough mental health support at school.

Ideally, districts should have one counselor for every 250 students and one psychologist for every 500 students, according to the American School Counselor Association. But fewer than 1% of Washington’s students are enrolled in districts that meet either ratio.

That won’t get it done.

Our kids are facing a world with unsettling challenges: climate change, soulless dictators, wacko conspiracy believers, elected officials who probably couldn’t produce one correct answer on a lie detector test.

No, kids will have plenty of time to worry about all that when they’re grown-ups. For now, they need to focus on their educations, and they need to be able to count on support for their mental and physical health so they don’t get distracted.

Because we’re going to need all the educated, level heads we can get to help face down all those challenges.