Some fashions — the classics — never go out of style.

And we never get tired of seeing one seasonal accessory return year after year: the square graduation cap.

No, nobody’s wearing them to look good on a New York catwalk or a Yakima sidewalk, but they still turn heads.

They should, too.

They signify an achievement that should never be dismissed or undervalued.

Getting a high school diploma or a college degree takes hard work, determination and an educational system that’s dedicated to helping pull students through.

So with graduation season upon us, we’d like to take a moment to salute — maybe even tip our hats — to the new graduates putting on those caps and lining up for their diplomas or degrees this month.

They’re the people who’ll be leading this world before long, and we’re all hoping they’ll use what they’ve learned in school to benefit their communities.

This year’s grads have overcome even more obstacles than many of their predecessors. They’ve survived the extreme COVID-caused difficulties of remote learning and social isolation. They’ve navigated the pitfalls of illicit substances and they’ve lived with daily fears for their own safety.

Few of those concerns existed when their parents were in school.

The Class of 2022 is also starting out a time when the American education system is under intense scrutiny and faces unprecedented challenges.

Parents — some of whom, sadly, have previously shown little interest in their kids’ education — are suddenly demanding to micromanage school administrators, teachers and curricula. Political extremists shriek that students are being “indoctrinated” or “groomed” from first grade through grad school. Among their short-sighted solutions to this perceived problem: banning books, forbidding honest discussions of certain subjects.

But because critical thinking skills are one of the most important things anyone can learn in school, we hope this new class of graduates will rise above all that and apply their brains to more worthwhile pursuits.

We hope they use their knowledge to help us all move forward. And we hope they’ll uphold a long-treasured national ideal: the value of a good, well-rounded education.

For now, though, a well-rounded education is fine, but those square caps really complete the look.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022. You make us all proud.