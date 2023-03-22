We’ve lost count of how many times Yakima city leaders have held soul-searching retreats, invited public comments or commissioned studies to figure out how to improve downtown over the years.
Whatever that number is, it’s rising again.
Fresh off a two-hour session at a location that, ironically, was not downtown, the Yakima City Council has identified two chronic problems as the main obstacles to downtown prosperity: traffic and homelessness.
While we commend the council for addressing important community issues, it’s hard to believe that these same conclusions aren’t already detailed in many of the previous analyses on which we’ve reported — repeatedly — in this very newspaper. In fact, we suspect half the county could’ve come up with similar answers right off the tops of their heads.
But at least the council’s working on it.
Toward that end, we humbly suggest they give serious consideration to an idea that’s come up again in this latest discussion of downtown: making better use of our electric trolley system.
Yakima Valley Transportation LLC is the last authentic historic interurban electric railroad in the country, and past studies and consultants have cited it as an underused resource for tourism and downtown transportation.
With rails that stretch from its station on West Pine Street to Selah, the trolley system is perhaps the most pleasant way to take in downtown Yakima. If you’ve ever ridden it, you’ve seen the joyous smiles that light up the faces of anyone who climbs aboard.
Properly maintained and promoted, we suspect the non-polluting system might provide some imaginative alternatives for tourists or local commuters trying to navigate downtown.
Trolleys are no panacea, of course — a lot of our traffic issues center on getting semitrailers through town without clogging streets with big rigs or delaying truck drivers’ schedules. But we think they could play a far more vibrant role than they do now.
San Francisco sure seems to like theirs, anyway.
The other key problem the council has identified — the concentration of people experiencing homelessness — seems closely related to the larger issue of people feeling uncomfortable and unsafe while visiting downtown.
If Police Chief Matthew Murray’s figures are correct, though, you’re slightly less likely to encounter violent crime downtown than any other part of the city.
Still, perception and optics are difficult to overcome.
We suggest that the best way to change people’s impressions of Yakima is to get them downtown to begin with so they can see what’s really there.
A number of efforts to do just that have been in play for years — the Downtown Association and other groups host numerous events and promotions that are steadily making downtown feel more inviting. And the new Rotary Marketplace, which will house the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market starting in May, will add significantly to that momentum.
So whatever comes of the current studies and retreats, we urge city leaders to strongly support the groups and programs that are already in place, and to not overlook downtown’s existing strengths and features.
Traffic and homelessness are difficult problems, no question about it. But given how long some of downtown’s issues have been discussed and evaluated, perhaps another one is a lack of consistent follow-through from City Hall.