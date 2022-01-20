We’re glad to hear the Yakima County Board of Commissioners intends to follow a new state law aimed at taking the politics out of public health policy.
Given the resistance by some of them to following state health rules in the past, we’re relieved commissioners aren’t planning to go rogue and somehow defy the new mandate.
And as they discuss how to make sure our local health board complies with all the legal requirements, we hope they’ll truly follow the spirit of the law and remove all political pressure from local health policymaking.
Under the new law, public health boards must meet certain standards. Among other things, it requires that boards have as many private, non-elected members as elected officials.
That’s a key point in Yakima County, where the three commissioners last year set about updating the seven-person health board, which includes themselves, two members from local city councils and two non-elected members.
They held off the changes, though, until they had a chance to see what the new state law might mean.
But the commissioners’ plan would’ve given the board a decidedly political tone and opened the door to five elected officials with limited or no background in direct health care — being able to easily outvote the remaining two members, who are both physicians.
In other words, politics would have trumped professional expertise.
With the new rule, though, the health board will either need to add some non-elected members or subtract some elected ones. And one member must come from the Yakama Nation. That member would be appointed by the American Indian Health Commission.
No doubt a lot of different possible scenarios are being sketched out as we speak.
We’d throw out one more here, though: Since county commissioners already decide on the vast majority of the board seats, it seems like overkill that all three of them need to be on it. You’d think one commissioner would be more than enough.
But that’s just us.
At any rate, commissioners are talking to lawyers and trying to sort out what they should do next. They’re hoping to have it all settled by July 1, Commissioner LaDon Linde told the YH-R.
Meantime, we wish them well.
And we sincerely wish that, whatever they decide, they’ll place the health, well-being and safety of Yakima County residents above all other concerns.
The health of our kids, parents and ourselves is perhaps the most important thing we entrust to public officials. It’s far too important to have it ride on the whims of local politics.