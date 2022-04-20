When the weather report says a windstorm’s coming, most of us take note.

So with Dr. Neil Barg, infectious disease specialist with the Yakima Health District, warning us last week to be prepared for a new strain of omicron, we’d be wise to heed his advice.

It’s simple and tiresomely familiar to most of us by now:

Make sure you’re vaccinated.

Make sure you’re boosted.

Follow common-sense rules — yes, possibly including masking — if you’re headed out to someplace crowded.

The new strain, BA.2, likely accounts for about 85% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide now, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s more contagious than previous strains, but experts are still tracking data to determine how deadly it might be.

Yakima County isn’t feeling it yet — the health district has been reporting fewer than 15 new cases per day since last month — but Barg thinks the new strain could hit town in the next few weeks.

Hey, we’re all sick and tired of the pandemic. On the other hand, many of us are sick and tired of windstorms, too. That doesn’t seem to prevent them from coming back, though.

Granted, we can’t do anything to stop the wind, but we can at least be prepared when we know it’s coming. Make sure the garbage cans are weighted down, put away the plastic deck chairs and maybe delay your plans for backyard volleyball games.

Unlike windstorms, however, we can do some things to stop the virus, which has killed nearly 1 million Americans since 2020.

Even as it has morphed into several variants in the past few years, the vaccines have proven effective at lessening the effects and the spread of the sickness. Still, many would rather inject malicious misinformation — or even horse dewormer — into their bodies than listen to what professionals advise.

In Yakima County, just over 63% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. That means more than a third of the Valley seems to be choosing to put themselves, their loved ones and anyone else they meet at risk of a slow, painful death. For whatever reason, they still won’t take a few minutes to take some reasonable precautions.

Ah, well.

The wind will keep coming back, and for the time being, apparently so will COVID fronts.

We need to take Dr. Barg’s advice as seriously as we’d take a weather forecaster warning that 60-mph gusts are coming.