As 2021 dwindles down to its last days, most of us are looking ahead to the new year.
New resolutions, new self-improvement plans, new fitness regimens, possibly new career paths.
And, as usual, new laws — including one that at first taste, might seem hard to swallow for some people.
Starting Saturday, restaurants will no longer automatically add single-use plastic food service items with your order. No disposable forks, knives, spoons, straws or cocktail sticks. And none of those little plastic packets of ketchup, mustard, soy sauce or smokin’-hot taco sauce.
No “sporks,” either.
Your server will, however, give you any of those things if you simply ask for them.
The new rules were signed into law in May as a means of reducing the nearly 1 trillion pieces of plastic food-service products that wind up in landfills, parking lots, around park benches and along roadways each year.
We’re pretty sure nobody will miss sporks, but the other stuff might take a little adjusting.
In fact, we suspect the biggest drawback to this new law is that there really isn’t a ready alternative — customers don’t carry silverware or Swiss knives with them wherever they go, so most of them will ask for at least a fork or a spoon. Nobody’s going to eat their moo goo gai pan with their fingers.
Still, it’s worth a try.
A trillion pieces of plastic junk is a lot, and seeing it strewn all over the place gets tiresome. It can’t be doing the environment, wildlife or our water supply any good, either.
At the same time, this seems like a law that begs some review in the next year or two. Considering the amount of inconvenience — and potential meltdowns by the kinds of people who’ve already proven themselves to be 3-year-olds inhabiting grownup bodies — it’s sure to cause, it’s reasonable to evaluate its effectiveness.
We’d urge lawmakers to come up with some verifiable measures of just how much junk this law reduces and re-examine it down the road.
If it’s not making much difference, perhaps the state’s emphasis should be promoting more readily recyclable utensils or finding new ways to discourage the wasting or littering of the plastics we now use.
We’d like to think that if Washingtonians can be shown how their sacrifices are helping, they’ll be more willing to do their part. If the proof’s not there, though, we doubt many people will embrace this one happily.
Meantime, local restaurants say they’ll do their best to comply. Since the burden falls heaviest on them, we figure if they can stand it, so can the rest of us.
We’ll just add it to our list of New Year’s resolutions.