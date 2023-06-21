The old adage about saving for a rainy day is usually sound advice. The things you take for granted today could be swept away in a sudden storm tomorrow, so it’s wise to plan ahead.
Yakima Valley farmers know all about the flip side of that expression. They’ve been preparing for not-so-rainy days — dry spells and droughts — for a good two decades now.
Good thing, too, because the way things are shaping up, their preparations will face some serious stress tests this summer.
The January-through-April stretch was the driest start to a year on record. Then came a sweltering May, which speeded up mountain snowmelt and lowered water levels throughout the Yakima Basin.
Now, junior water-rights holders are being told to expect no more than 73% of their normal allocations. That’s a lot to lose, but this isn’t their first rodeo.
Dating back to the early 2000s, Yakima Valley irrigators have endured a number of hot, dry summers that have cost them crop yields, and the resulting revenue losses generally ripple through the whole economy.
But smart farmers and water managers started laying in some long-range precautions several droughts ago.
“When water reports come up shy, everyone gets into high conservation mode,” Prosser farmer Jim Willard told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito recently.
Water-saving strategies range from super-efficient sprinkler systems, drip irrigation, shade cloths and digging holding ponds that give growers more control over water storage and usage. In all, they’ve spent upward of $150 million on upgrades in recent years.
Water suppliers have been doing their part, too.
The Roza Irrigation District has invested $88 million in conservation projects. These days, Roza canals are lined and metered, and automated equipment monitors and adjusts flows. Technology even helps reduce losses from spills. The Kittitas Reclamation District has sunk another $38 million into similar upgrades. Other districts are working on improvements, too.
Meantime, federal, state and local stakeholders have been working on the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, a comprehensive, collaborative effort to make sure everyone — including fish — has adequate water for years to come.
The changes have been gradual, yet extensive. And everyone agrees that much more work lies ahead.
But as we head into another challenging summer, it’s worth noting the progress that’s been made.
Sure, much of the motivation is self-preservation. Farmers don’t get paid if they don’t produce any crops, and crops always need water.
For the foreseeable future, though, agriculture will continue to be the main driver of the Yakima Valley economy. Any way you look at it, as ag goes, so goes the Valley.
So it’s worth applauding the conservation efforts we’ve already seen, and it’s encouraging to know that more are in the works.
And you can rest assured that the next time a rainy day comes along, nobody around here will complain. Heaven knows we can use the water.