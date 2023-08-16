The wheels of government turn slowly — we all know that.
Before anybody starts laying down new sidewalks, hoisting new streetlights or even setting up fences to protect grassy areas, there are meetings. Discussions about funding, environmental impacts, safety, aesthetic considerations. Probably public hearings.
And at every step, naysayers. Always naysayers.
So we’ve all gotten used to the idea that it takes some time for public employees to get going on any noticeable changes to the landscape. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just how things work in our legally defined world.
Maybe somebody should explain that to the Rojas sisters — or maybe not. No point in slowing them down.
The three Wapato women — Zenaida Rojas, Trudy Rojas and Nieves Rojas — are on the front line of a group of volunteers who’ve taken logical action to tackle a practical community project.
They’ve simply stepped up and started working on it.
In this case, the project is the 10-year-old Wapato Community Garden, which has gone to seed since about the time the pandemic hit.
Walking with her cousin recently, Zenaida Rojas noticed the sad state of the neglected garden, which once had 20 raised beds with tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables — enough for about 10 families.
The Wapato High School and University of Washington graduate surveyed the weed-choked 1-acre plot that once augmented the Wapato Food Bank and figured she could do something about it.
So with no tools — just some gloves she’d borrowed from her mom — Rojas, her sisters and some other friends set to work earlier this month.
Their enthusiasm seems to be contagious.
Someone brought them doughnuts to help get them through that first day of work. Others have produced shovels, hoses, a water timer, seeds, compost.
The volunteers also got some help connecting with a Master Gardener from the Washington State University Extension Service.
For her part, Zenaida Rojas contacted Barb Peterson, the executive director of Altera, the Wapato-based educational nonprofit. Peterson and then-Mayor Jesse Farias worked together to secure an $18,000 state grant that helped the garden take root to begin with.
“She gave me a lot of good tips,” Rojas told the YH-R‘s Tammy Ayer.
For the past few weeks, the volunteers have been devoting much of their spare time to the garden. They talk, play music, and visit with curious passersby who stop to see what’s going on in the garden.
All the while, they hack and yank relentlessly at all those weeds.
Slowly, though, the Wapato Community Garden is coming back to life.
A GoFundMe drive with a goal of $25,000 is underway, and enthusiasm seems to be sprouting around town.
“I’m not a gardener,” Rojas said, “but I’m trying to learn.”
Respectfully, we disagree. From the looks of it, she’s done a remarkable job of cultivating a community project from the ground up.