Most of us have gotten sucked into an online political argument at one time or another. Or we’ve at least quietly seethed as we’ve read or watched views we disagree with.
The _______ are ruining this country. They don’t care about America or democracy or the sanctity of human life. (Fill in the blank with whoever you’ve decided is holding us back or threatening to lead us into anarchy and utter chaos.)
It’s infuriating, worrisome, exhausting.
But if you want to do something about it, you don’t need to chalk up your sidewalk or invest in comically enormous flags for your truck.
If you want to be a true patriot and do something positive for your country and your community, just vote.
It really is that simple: vote. Just vote.
It’s the absolute least you can do, yet it carries much more weight than rage-tweeting or flaming people on Facebook.
For all the political bumper stickers, T-shirts, banners and flags blaring messages ranging from hope to hatred around here, it’s surprising and disappointing that year in and year out, Yakima County’s voter turnout has been so low.
Though more people voted in the August primary than the previous primary, our anemic 31.34% turnout was still dead last among all other counties in the state.
So here’s your call to arms: Get on your screen, skip past your social media apps and make sure you’re registered to vote: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx
Unlike some states, Washington’s state government still thinks it’s a good idea to let all its eligible citizens vote, so they make it as painless as possible — you can register right up to Election Day here.
If you’re already registered, congratulations. You’re doing your part.
Just make sure you’re checking your mail this week. Ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election are on their way now.
For extra credit, take a few minutes to thumb through the Voters’ Guide. It’ll give you unbiased background information on the candidates and measures that are up for consideration this November.
While it’s important to get your say in, it’s equally important to have some idea what you’re talking about when you cast your ballot.
Trust us, if you do a little research and follow through by voting, you’ll at least be better prepared for your next online argument.
Who knows? You might also be helping save the country.