Cold out there this morning, huh?
Good day for a steaming cup of black coffee and maybe a hot bowl of oatmeal before you get to work.
Good day to warm your hands by a fire and pull out one of those thick, lumpy sweaters that you save for days like this.
A nice, crisp Yakima Valley winter morning.
Unless your view of it is through a flap of blue tarp or maybe a piece of cardboard — you know, the do-it-yourself housing you see cropping up along the Fair Avenue exit off Interstate 82, around 40th Avenue and U.S. Highway 12 or any number of other strips of vacant land where the homeless are huddled.
Everything seems to hit the homeless harder this time of year. And when you factor in the threats they already face from inadequate food, limited health care options and various addictions — which in some cases is why they’re out there to begin with — it’s brutal.
Imagine being sick and having nowhere to recover or rest comfortably. You’re hungry, cold and you can’t even get any decent sleep. Like we said, brutal.
In the past year, we’ve lost nearly 70 people that way — more than in the past few years.
At a somber candlelight vigil at Millennium Plaza a week ago, Annette Rodriguez, homeless services director for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, read the names of the lost.
They were your neighbors, whether you knew them or not.
Meredith Bruch, who chairs the Homeless Network of Yakima County, noted that homeless people “are often pushed to the edge where they can’t be seen.”
That’s happens a lot, all right. And hard as it is to admit, we all know why.
It’s because as compassionate as we all want to be, most of us cringe at the thought of an encounter with a homeless person whose demons have driven him to a place we can’t even envision.
Yes, we want them to get what they need, but no, we don’t want to risk getting pulled into an impromptu surreal, circular conversation that often leads to an appeal for whatever change we might be able to spare.
It’s uncomfortable. It’s heartbreaking. But it’s also exasperating. We just want to get our errands run and maybe meet our friends for a nice lunch. We didn’t sign on for this.
Moments like last week’s vigil, however, remind us that no matter how hard we try to push the homeless out of our daily paths, they’re still there.
Those moments should also motivate us — and leaders at all levels of our community — to seek effective, long-term solutions.
It’ll take commitment and cooperation. It’ll take elected leaders willing to focus on solutions rather political conquests.
It’s another reason why it’s so crucial to demand competence and compassion from public servants.
It’s something to think about as you enjoy that cup of coffee this morning.