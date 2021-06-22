These are trying times.
Climate worries, international edginess as world powers parry, unprecedented forms of national acrimony that threaten democracy itself.
And here, more heartbreak and growing fear as violence crackles in our streets.
As of last Thursday, Yakima police had investigated five shootings in June that resulted in injuries or deaths. All told, the city has endured nine such incidents so far this year.
Most of those crimes can be traced to gangs, Police Chief Matthew Murray told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Though local violent crime has been trending downward for the past five years, it spiked in 2020 and doesn’t appear to be doing any better this year. According to FBI crime statistics, Yakima residents’ chances of falling victim to a serious crime are four and a half times greater than the national average.
The pain the victims and their loved ones have suffered is unimaginable — and unacceptable.
Jonathan Spear, a 35-year-old carpenter and member of La Casa Hogar’s board who has volunteered for years to promote public health and fight hunger, was hit in a random drive-by while he gardened at his West Chestnut Avenue home June 8. He and his wife are expecting a baby, and doctors say it’s unlikely Spear will walk again.
Two days later, 26-year-old Patricia Leija lost her husband, Oscar Ricardo Hondal-Lopez, when gangsters opened fire on the young couple’s car as they were house-shopping along Cornell Avenue.
A banger with a gun can change lives in the blink of an eye with no forethought, no remorse.
Community vengeance, however, is not the answer. That’s how the gangs themselves think.
Prison can get the guilty off the streets, but it doesn’t bring back a lost husband or the chance to take a walk with your child. And tracking down and trying gang members is an uphill battle for police and prosecutors.
Angry social media comments aren’t much use, either. Many of the posts we’ve seen have just degenerated into racist rants and predictable finger-pointing.
Sadly, true solutions to a problem like this aren’t simple or quick. Once someone crosses the line and affiliates with a gang, it’s difficult to go back.
Which underscores what community advocates like Chevy Cortez and Debra Yergen have been saying — that stopping the violence begins by intercepting kids before they’re sucked into gangs to begin with.
Cortez, a former gang member himself, founded The Love Project, an anti-gang initiative that is pushing for more programs that offer alternatives — sports, art, cooking — to kids who have time on their hands and could be vulnerable to gang recruitment.
Cortez is also part of Safe Yakima, a coalition of local groups that seeks ways to prevent crime.
We think Yergen, Safe Yakima’s executive director, has it right:
“The drivers of change are those who get out there, roll up their sleeves and aren’t afraid to address a need personally,” she told the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers recently.
If history holds, the recent gang activity will eventually cool down. One way or another, Yakima will get past all of this.
Sometimes, though, a painful shock can help motivate change for the better.
Hate gangs? Sick of the senseless violence?
Don’t settle for being a keyboard warrior. Roll up your sleeves, as Yergen suggests, and help pull this problem out by the roots.