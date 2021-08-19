Yes, new state rules requiring indoor masking for everyone and vaccinations for school and child care employees feel like a step backward in our seemingly endless battle against COVID-19.
Yes, they’ll certainly be met with howls of protest.
But yes, they’re unquestionably the fastest and safest way to reclaim our lives. So let’s all stop whining, suck it up and run this virus out of town once and for all.
The rules, announced Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee, require everyone at public, private and charter K-12 schools — from teachers to bus drivers to coaches to the people in the lunchroom — to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 if they want to stay employed. Same for colleges and child care centers.
And starting Monday, mask mandates apply in all indoor settings. Even for the vaccinated.
To be clear, we aren’t any happier about this than anybody else. For however long it takes to tame our raging infection rates, it’ll mean fewer people venturing out to local businesses and events. We’ll all feel it economically.
On the other hand, it’ll certainly save lives — including the lives of our kids, who are suffering increasing infection rates. So yes, count us in.
Why would we not support a common-sense solution to a deadly threat?
No one seems too troubled by laws that require you to have a license to operate a car, wear seat belts once you’re in that car, use your headlights if it’s dark and not put others at risk by driving that car if you’re drunk.
Why, then, would a rule that simply requires you to take certain health precautions before you work around a bunch of kindergartners be any more confining? How is wearing a mask to protect the health of people around you somehow more unreasonable than asking the cook at your favorite restaurant to wash her hands before she touches your food?
Inslee and the state’s top health experts aren’t just setting up these rules to annoy you. Considering all the political blowback they face anytime they open their mouths, we’re betting they’d rather be focused on whether to root for the Huskies or the Cougars in the Apple Cup.
But too many of us are still listening to snake oil salesmen when it comes to health science and blindly rejecting what legitimate doctors are telling us.
So now, as state officials who’ve sworn to protect the rest of us, Inslee & Co. are taking the most practical steps they can to end this pandemic. They know that the delta variant of this virus is nothing to fool around with. It’s much more contagious than the original COVID strain, and its effects are even more severe.
We’ve lost more than 620,000 Americans to this stuff — including 467 people in Yakima County. That’s more than 30 times the county’s homicide total for 2021.
So we’ll say it again: Let’s take our medicine and get this over with as fast as we can.
Get your shots.
Wear your masks.
And stop making this into a self-destructive political pileup.