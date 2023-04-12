Whether you live in the city or the country, there always seems to be that one neighbor.
You know who we mean — the one with the endlessly barking dog. Perhaps even several endlessly barking dogs. And maybe you have more than just one rude neighbor.
The barking might start at 6 a.m. It might continue until midnight or later. Or it might erupt sporadically throughout the night — every 15-20 minutes or so. It can ruin morning coffee on your porch, spoil a backyard barbecue with friends, wake up a sick baby or deprive you of a sound night’s sleep.
Being subjected to hours of needless, uninterrupted racket can trigger dark, vengeful — and completely understandable — thoughts in the minds of otherwise nice, adjusted people.
So we’re glad to see the Yakima City Council’s updated animal code rules include a $250 fine for anyone whose dog barks, grows, yelps, howls or whines within earshot of neighbors for 15 minutes or more. The council approved the update unanimously and without discussion last Tuesday.
Among other things, the new rules also tighten the definition of dangerous dogs, raise and simplify dog license fees, and establish a humane program for dealing with feral cats.
Another notable change: Enforcement will shift from the city’s code enforcement division to community service officers from the Yakima Police Department.
We’re glad to see that, too. Because people who don’t care about being considerate of their neighbors aren’t likely to care what the rules are for them and their dogs in the first place. A stiff fine, however — if it’s strictly enforced — might be enough to get their attention.
As Yakima’s population grows and housing density increases, many of us will be living in closer proximity to our neighbors than ever before. That’s another reason why it’s well worth city officials’ time to be proactive and make sure avoidable annoyances don’t turn into potentially violent confrontations over animal disputes.
Updating the rules is a practical step that we hope encourages people to be more courteous to the people who live nearby. We also hope, of course, that it leads to better treatment for animals.
Perhaps above all, we hope stricter rules make people stop and think before they take on the responsibility of getting pets to begin with. What’s the point of having a dog or a cat if you’re just going to ignore it, let it run loose and turn it into a neighborhood nuisance?
Though we strongly urge city officials to make sure they follow through with consistent enforcement, we applaud the Yakima City Council’s actions.
We hope other cities around the Valley — as well as county officials— follow their lead.