A lot of towns might envy the challenges Union Gap is facing. In a sense, the historic city on Yakima’s southern edge is a victim of its own success.

The problem, if that’s what you’d consider it, is that commercial development has outpaced residential growth for a number of years. A bustling city of 25,000-30,000 by day, things fall quiet when everybody goes home and the population shrinks back to 7,000.

The Valley Mall, blocks of big-box retailers and rows of factories and warehouses have flourished in the past quarter century, bringing in jobs, tax revenue … and lots and lots of heavy-truck traffic.

The Regional Beltway Connector project, underway for six years now, should help, Mayor John Hodkinson told the Washington State Transportation Commission last week. Meeting in person for the first time in two years, the commission staged two days of talks in Union Gap.

“The regional beltway offers a safer and more direct route for cars and trucks between I-82 and a rapidly developing commercial and retail area,” the mayor said in a welcoming address to the commission on Tuesday. “(It) will cut down traffic on Main Street and make things safer by our school.”

A $34.4 million state Department of Transportation rebuild of the Interstate 82/U.S. Highway 97 interchange in 2019 has helped, too. The project gives eastbound and westbound traffic from the freeway access to the south end of Union Gap.

The $3.65 million first phase of the city’s project stretched Longfibre Road south, connecting it to a roundabout that links to Goodman Road. Eventually, another road will extend east from the roundabout and tie into the I-82/U.S. 97 interchange.

When the work’s all done, Union Gap should have roads that are designed to better accommodate heavy volumes of big rigs without clogging up Main Street, residential streets or school zones.

That all sounds good. But we can’t help feeling a little nostalgic for the days when Union Gap was more than just a thriving industrial hub.

The town’s character emerged early, when it was an 1800s railroad stop. For years, it’s been a place of commerce where business ventures are welcomed warmly.

But it’s also been a place that’s hung onto a lot of its history. It’s the home of the Central Washington Agriculture Museum, the site of annual Civil War re-enactments and the fall Agri-copia. It’s a town with an Old Town Road and a Main Street with old-fashioned mom-and-pop shops and all sorts of unexpected, quirky enterprises.

Incongruously, they’re all a stone’s throw away from the mall and sprawls of big new box stores.

It’s hard not to think that as city officials have focused on business development, quality of life and preservation considerations might have lagged some. Maybe that’s part of why the town’s residential growth hasn’t kept up with its commercial successes.

“To be healthy, you need to have residents and you need to have commercial,” city Public Works Director Dennis Henne said during last week’s talks. “Until WinCo, we didn’t even have our own grocery store in Union Gap … We’re starting to be a community again.”

That sounds good, too.

Blocks of national megastores with familiar logos might be great for the local economy, but we hope Union Gap doesn’t forget its local history and character.

It’s a great place to work and shop. It could also be a great place for more people to live.