We all say a lot of things thoughtlessly. We mean them — we just don’t give them much consideration.
It’s not that we’re necessarily bad people. It’s human nature. And we have a lot of other stuff on our minds.
“Have a nice day,” we say pleasantly a dozen times a day. The wish is sincere, but by the time we get home, we couldn’t even say who all we’ve offered that wish to.
“How’s it going?” we ask as we greet others. We honestly hope the people we’re asking are doing well, but we don’t honestly expect them to give their answer any more thought than we’ve given the question.
Unfortunately, another phrase is also on that list of thoughtless exchanges:
“Drive safely.”
We say it as our teenagers pull out of the driveway, our coworkers head to the parking lot or a friend leaves the brewpub.
We genuinely want the people in our lives to drive safely, but as we wave goodbye, most of us aren’t fretting over whether they really will.
Maybe we should, though. Especially considering the alarming traffic death numbers Yakima County has racked up in the past year or so.
The Yakima Police reported 10 traffic fatalities in 2021 — more than double the usual range and more than anyone on the force can remember.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office dealt with another 17 road deaths. Statewide, traffic-related fatalities in 2021 were the worst in 15 years.
The statistics don’t seem to suggest that drunk driving or some easy-to-blame problem has gotten any worse. It’s mostly just inattention, carelessness and recklessness.
Sgt. Wesley Rasmussen, traffic supervisor at the Sheriff’s Office, says deputies are seeing lots of speeding, for instance — vehicles barreling down rural roads at 70-80 mph.
“You can clarify inattention in a lot of ways, but it usually manifests itself by people running stop signs, cutting in front of people, and aggressive driving sometimes, too,” Rasmussen told the Herald-Republic’s Kate Smith.
Since the pandemic, incidents of aggressive driving have risen, too. Tailgating, roaring past slower-moving vehicles, slamming on brakes. We’ve all seen it.
We don’t see the other end of it, though. Unlike the police, we aren’t the ones dragging the dead or injured out of upside-down pickups or away from shattered motorcycles.
We aren’t the ones who have to knock on the door of a family that’s about to receive some news they’ll never really get over.
Local police say they’re ramping up efforts to educate motorists about basic safety on the road. In some cases, the lessons are more meaningful when they’re accompanied by fines.
We support their efforts. But the real responsibility lies with you.
So whenever you get behind the wheel, please keep in mind this plea, which we offer in full awareness and all sincerity:
Drive safely..