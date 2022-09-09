Backups are usually beneficial when law enforcement officers arrive at an active crime scene, and we’re betting they’re a big help when it comes to negotiating the release of federal funds, too.
That’s why an unprecedented joining of forces involving the Yakama Nation and Yakima County to seek additional resources for public safety seems like sound police work to us.
The two governments issued their plea on behalf of the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, both of which are struggling to find enough officers to keep the public safe.
Yakima County commissioners signed off on the joint request this week, and a letter requesting federal resources is on its way to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, along with U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse.
“Specifically,” the three-page letter says, “we ask for your help in securing existing and future federal funding to hire and equip additional law enforcement officers to police the significant territory within our respective jurisdictions and develop a regional crime lab to avoid the monthslong backlog at the state crime lab.”
The letter also includes some details on the local landscape — how the two law enforcement offices are working together more closely, and how both agencies are outgunned when it comes to hiring. Potential new officers can get more lucrative offers elsewhere, making it tough to fill local openings, and even tougher to keep up with rising crime on vast stretches of rural land.
Asking for the help can’t hurt — the federal government hasn’t been stingy in the past year or two, granting Yakima County $48.8 million via the federal American Rescue Plan.
Less than two months ago, county commissioners granted Sheriff Bob Udell’s request for $2.8 million of that money to go toward establishing a regional crime lab. The lab should go a long way toward reducing devastating wait times for evaluating evidence and giving police technical tools to predict and break up certain crime patterns.
But having enough officers to keep the peace around here might be even more critical.
So whether our state’s delegation can help secure any additional federal help or not, we applaud the creative and collaborative thinking of Yakama Nation and Yakima County leaders.
Calling for some backups makes good sense.