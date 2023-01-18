You have to wonder how some people sleep at night.
Especially people like the owners of Valley Community, the trailer park at Fruitvale Boulevard and North 16th Avenue in Yakima.
Since taking over the small park in 2021, Hurst & Son — a Port Orchard-based company that deals in real estate investment, property management, construction — has raised rent from $350 a month to $600 in the past year. They’re also limiting tenants’ water use, and they no longer pay for garbage services.
Why? No reason, apparently — they just can. The YH-R tried repeatedly to reach the company but got no responses to numerous emails and phone calls.
Residents of Valley Community can’t get hold of the company, either.
Dora Flores, who’s lived in the park for 10 years, told the YH-R’s Santiago Ochoa that she got no response when she tried to contact the management after they abruptly changed her lease agreement. Written notices about the changes went out in English only, and Flores — who, like many of her neighbors, speaks mostly Spanish — had questions.
Now, at the higher monthly rate, she and her neighbors aren’t sure what they can do.
“A lot of us moved here because it’s the cheapest place to live,” she told Ochoa. “If we can’t afford this, what can we afford?”
Hurst & Son also owns Sun Tides, the senior mobile home community near Gleed that’s been under a boil order for the past two months because of E. coli in the park’s water.
Meantime, monthly rents there have gone from $390 in 2020 to $610 since Hurst & Son took over in 2020.
Will the company compensate Sun Tides residents or maybe ease off the rent increases until they get the water problem fixed?
Well, no.
“They still have the ability to use the water,” the company’s field manager, Levi Black, told the YH-R’s Jasper Kenzo Sundeen. “They just have to boil it.”
Easy as it is to be outraged at Hurst & Son, which owns more than 60 other manufactured housing communities across Washington and Idaho, they aren’t the only landlord raising rents.
As property values rise, trailer-park renters around the Yakima Valley are seeing similar increases. Despite the latest raises, Valley Community is still one of the cheapest parks in the area.
So even as community leaders work to help people experiencing homelessness, the work of landlords like Hurst & Son is helping put more people out in the street.
That’s a cycle we have to break.
As the Legislature began its 2023 session last week, lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee emphasized that housing affordability and homelessness are top priorities this time around.
If they want to make good on that talk, here’s a great place to start: Draw up some new rules that set reasonable, enforceable boundaries for landlords and that guarantee some basic rights for tenants:
- Make landlords provide transparent justification for rent increases. Maybe consider tying rent increases directly to property tax bills.
- Require all communications with tenants to be in English and Spanish.
- Ensure tenants access to owners in case they have questions, concerns or emergencies.
We know, we know — more rules, more government, more bureaucracy, blah blah blah. We get it.
We also get that being a landlord and owning a trailer park isn’t easy — landlords aren’t all ogres, and renters certainly aren’t all angels. There are just as many bad tenants as bad landlords.
And yes, as property assessments rise, so do tax bills. It’s a tough world.
But there’s no justification for making it tougher on some of the most vulnerable among us.
We doubt landlords like Hurst & Son are losing much sleep over the problems at Valley Community, Sun Tides and other local parks.
Dora Flores and her neighbors are, though. They’re tossing and turning at night as they try to figure out how long they’ll have a place to sleep at all.
So maybe it’s time lawmakers wake up and get Flores and other besieged renters some relief.