Maybe we should start calling this town “Trackima.”
With this year’s Class 1A, 2B and 1B boys and girls state track and field meets converging on Zaepfel Stadium, it might be more appropriate than some of the less-flattering nicknames we’ve all grown tired of hearing.
Events began Thursday afternoon and continue Saturday, drawing high school athletes from all over Washington.
Landing all three meets is a coup, and no one deserves more credit for it than Eisenhower High School track coach Phil English.
As the YH-R’s Scott Spruill explained in another of his masterful feature stories last weekend, English drove efforts to remake Ike’s Zaepful Stadium into one of the most sophisticated sports sites in the state a few years ago. And when the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame inductee got word that the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association had selected Yakima for the meets, he recruited his former coaching rival, Scott Wells, to help organize the incoming chaos. Wells, once the track coach at A.C. Davis High and now principal at Wapato Middle School, quickly agreed.
Now here we are: The crowning destination for some of the state’s most elite young athletes.
If the successes English and Wells have had during their years of coaching are any indication, track fans are enjoying a first-class show at Zaepful right now. And we’re betting that’s reinforcing for the rest of Washington that Yakima is becoming a blue-ribbon site for statewide sporting events.