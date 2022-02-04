Half a century is a good run for any community organization, but it’s especially impressive in the case of Yakima’s Town Hall Lecture Series.
The organization just announced the lineup for its 50th season, and it’s pretty impressive, too:
- Journalist, author and women’s rights activist Maria Shriver.
- Dr. Moogega Cooper, lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s 2020 Mars mission.
- Author and podcaster Amanda Knox, who was wrongly imprisoned in Italy for nearly four years.
- Presidential historian, political commentator and best-selling author Jon Meacham.
Past speakers have included everybody from Laura Bush to Caroline Kennedy, not to mention the likes of George Will, Oliver North, Jane Goodall, Barry Goldwater, Walter Cronkite, Deborah Norville, Naomi Judd, Ralph Nader, Geena Davis, Vincent Price and on and on.
Not bad for a town like Yakima, which isn’t particularly big, isn’t on a main interstate and isn’t even close to an ocean.
The lectures are staged in The Capitol Theatre, which actress Olivia de Havilland described as “enchanting” in a thank-you note to the Town Hall folks after her talk here during the 1973-74 season.
It’s a great setting for a great idea. And that idea was to expose people in a smallish town to some extra-large ideas from leaders and luminaries from all over the globe.
The organization’s current president, Robin Salts Beckett, summed it up nicely in a statement released this week:
“Fifty years ago, our founders had the vision to bring world-class speakers to Yakima — people from all walks of life who present thought-provoking and sometimes life-changing messages to our audiences.”
The founders’ vision looked well past their own time. By building something that few communities of any size enjoyed then — or now — they not only enhanced their own lives, they established a legacy that could be handed down for generations.
Today, in a troubling era of book-banning and “cancel culture,” when attempts at civilized discourse and compromise are not only rare, but sometimes ridiculed, the Town Hall Lecture Series remains a comforting beacon.
It represents a community’s continued commitment to better itself. To gain insights and hear out people who come from backgrounds that might be vastly different from our own.
It’s the hope that better-informed minds will help usher in brighter days. It’s as thoughtful a gift as one generation could give another.
We congratulate the Town Hall Lecture Series on 50 years of community service.
Let’s hope they’ll be able to toast their 75th and 100th years, too.