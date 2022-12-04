A number of Toppenish School District board members and administrators must be limping all over town after figuratively firing so many bullets into their own feet.
We’re talking, of course, about a damning state audit of the school district’s spending practices that found a longtime pattern of sloppy record-keeping and questionable use of district credit cards for travel expenses.
Among other things, the audit discovered that the district spent more than $58,000 on five out-of-state and six in-state trips by the high school’s wrestling team in the past two years. The district also covered nine out-of-state and several in-state trips for Superintendent John M. Cerna and other employees that wound up costing about $40,000. Many of the trips, the audit concluded, lacked proper documentation and itemized receipts.
That’s not all, though. The board is required to update Cerna’s contract every three years, but the record-keeping here is lacking, too. The last formal contract on file was from 2013, and his current one-page employment deal with the district has little detail on pay or benefits. Nonetheless, he continues to receive two pay raises a year, bringing his annual compensation to more than $310,000. Auditors concluded he’s been overpaid with retroactive raises, stipends and vacation cash-outs.
Additionally, auditors found that the district had paid more than $9,000 for out-of-state flights on behalf of the Toppenish Community Safety Network, a nonprofit whose governor happens to be ... well, Superintendent Cerna. The organization later reimbursed the district for the trips, but it’s still a bad look.
And that, perhaps even more than the questionable amounts or equitability of the expenditures, is the problem here.
If district officials deem the wrestling team’s activities to be worth that kind of money — well and fine. That’s their call.
Apparently it sounds reasonable to four of Toppenish’s board members — Clara Jimenez, Sherri Darrow, Rebecca Perez and John Ramos. They all voted last week to approve all the travel expenses. The board’s newest member, Elese Washines, was the lone “no” vote, arguing that it isn’t fair to give a small group of students opportunities that aren’t open to everyone else.
Whatever you think of the board’s spending priorities, there’s no excusing the district’s disregard for mandatory record keeping and its apparent lack of concern for community perceptions.
Whether intentional wrongdoing exists here or not, it’s hard to not be suspicious when financial documentation is so hazy and careless. Slapdash handling of taxpayer money and inattention to rules that all Washington state districts are expected to follow all but invites impropriety.
As the audit noted, “Due to the District’s lack of appropriate policies and documentation, we cannot determine that all of its payments during the audit period were legal and allowable, or whether any potential loss or gift of public funds occurred.”
Board President Jimenez promises that the district will do better, and we hope she follows through on that. After all this, though, it’s understandable if the public is hesitant to take her word for it.
That’s why we have rules about record-keeping, and independent audits to keep everybody honest.
However you look at it, Jimenez, Cerna and a number of others in the school district have some serious credibility issues with patrons now — credibility issues, sadly, that tend to stick in people’s minds when they’re asked to approve levies and bond measures.