How long should the investigation into two former Toppenish School District educators have taken?
We’re not sure there’s a correct answer to that question. It’s sort of like asking which color is better, orange or green? What’s the best animal, a bison or an eagle?
However long it should have taken, an independent investigator spent roughly eight months looking into claims that Johnny Cerna and his wife, Bertha, developed an inappropriately close relationship with a Toppenish High School student, gave her alcohol and mishandled firearms on campus.
The investigator, a Yakima attorney, concluded that it was more than likely the couple crossed lines.
So on Jan. 20, the two were informed that they were being fired. As of last week, they were no longer employed by the district, whose superintendent is Johnny Cerna’s father, John M. Cerna.
Throughout the investigation — which involved interviews with more than two dozen people — the couple was suspended, but still collecting full pay and benefits.
Toppenish Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers, who oversees human resources for the district, told the Yakima Herald-Republic that delicate investigations like this take time.
But as the months passed, blood was slowly coming to a boil among some members of the community and a number of school district employees.
Last month, 99.3% of the teachers’ union approved a no-confidence vote against the five school board members and the superintendent, union co-president Katie Haynes told the YH-R.
At least two employees resigned over the handling of the investigation. One of them was David Hinojosa, who gave up his job as a counselor at Toppenish Middle School in November 2021.
“I couldn’t work for a school, a district, that wasn’t going to address something that to me was the most important thing and that should have been addressed immediately,” Hinojosa explained.
It’s unclear why the investigation took so long to complete, but despite our dismay at seeing qualified educators quit their jobs, we’re hesitant to condemn the district. The investigator had to speak with — and secure the cooperation — of 27 people.
Some people wouldn’t participate at all. The investigator reported that a Toppenish employee told her no one involved with the wrestling team would talk to her, which ended up being true. Only district employees who were compelled to speak cooperated with the investigation.
It’s unfortunate that some people wouldn’t help the district get to the bottom of this — for the sake of the students and the community as a whole.
We’d hope that an investigation with this much at stake would be done as thoroughly and objectively as possible, however long that might take. And in fairness, as the assistant superintended noted, the district acted swiftly once the results of the investigation came in.
All the while, the careers, reputations and possibly the personal liberties of two professional educators were hanging in the balance.
Regardless of the time elapsed, this has been a painful and ugly ordeal.
The well-being of a teenage girl was evidently put at risk. The Toppenish School District has lost at least four employees, including the Cernas. And the school board and superintendent have lost the confidence of nearly all of the district’s teachers and perhaps many district patrons.
Nobody has particularly won anything.
Meantime, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the Cernas, too. The results of that investigation are now in the hands of the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office.
The healing from all this could take much longer than any of the investigations.