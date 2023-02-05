The Toppenish School District’s board acted wisely and prudently Wednesday night in placing longtime Superintendent John Cerna on paid administrative leave while the board launches an investigation into his conduct.
It was wise because the district’s employment deal with Cerna is long overdue for a thorough re-evaluation. At first glance, the $310,000 per year in salary and benefits that he’s been collecting seems excessive — especially in a 4,500-student district with many low-income households. And after 12 years on the job, Cerna has racked up a concerning number of complaints and allegations concerning his treatment of employees.
It was prudent because the board is clearly taking care not to rush to judgment. Should the board eventually decide to terminate Cerna’s contract, they’ll need to make sure their house is in order when his lawyers inevitably come calling. Potential lawsuits aside, though, proceeding with caution when anyone’s job is on the line is simply the right thing to do.
At the same time, after a state audit last year concluded the district has been mishandling Cerna’s pay and benefits for years, the board was effectively cornered. Cerna worked under an informal one-page contract, pocketed unexplained raises and perhaps benefited inappropriately from haphazard bookkeeping by district officials.
As the audit made clear, the board is ultimately responsible for all of that.
Board President Elese Washines, who will lead the investigation into Cerna, abstained from Wednesday’s 2-1 vote in favor of placing him on leave. Board members Rebecca Perez and John Ramos voted yes, while Sherri Darrow voted no. Board member Clara Jimenez did not attend the meeting.
The vote comes a week after the board decided against rolling over Cerna’s current contract or discussing any amendments to his work agreement with the district.
“I just want to say that it’s not a decision that was taken lightly,” Washines told the YH-R’s Vanessa Ontiveros after Wednesday’s meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers will fill in for Cerna until the board’s investigation is completed.
“I think our district has been through a lot,” Myers said, “and we as a district look forward to moving forward to take care of our kids.”
That’s good to hear. With all the turmoil in Toppenish lately, it’s important that somebody’s still looking out for the kids.
Meantime, it looks to us like Washines and the board are proceeding effectively and cautiously — they’re finally holding Cerna fully accountable for his job performance and acting in the best interests of students and district patrons.
This kind of oversight has been lacking for too long in Toppenish, and we applaud the board for stepping up and taking responsibility.
Let’s hope this ensures that educating students — not appeasing the superintendent — is the district’s top priority.