For more than 30 years, Toppenish has been known far and wide for its murals — nearly 80 of them now.

They cover the sides of most of the buildings downtown, depicting the spirit and history of a city that’s faced down its share of hardships and lived to face another day.

Since the completion of the first mural, back in June 1989, the life-sized paintings have succeeded in drawing artists and tourists from across the country to take in the artwork and participate in events like the Mural-in-a-Day project.

The murals have done their part — and then some — to encourage economic invigoration in the town that promotes itself as a place “where the West still lives.”

But the West has been living in Toppenish for a long time now, and many of those murals are starting to show their age.

Despite the best efforts of the Toppenish Mural Society, paint has a way of fading and chipping after years in the merciless Lower Valley sun and the raw winds that blow through town every winter.

After a two-year pandemic and other distractions, the Mural Society itself has struggled, too. People get busy and distracted. Interest falls off.

Sometimes, though, it gets rekindled. New people step in, new energy takes hold.

Fortunately, that’s what seems to be happening now.

A new board is overseeing the nonprofit organization, and fresh board members have big plans for refurbishing and maintaining existing murals and painting new ones at future Mural-in-a-Day events.

“It was such a major thing the murals did,” Blue Sky Market owner and new board member Janet Mayer told the Yakima Herald Republic’s Phil Ferolito. “It brought in tourism, and we don’t want to lose that. We’ve got people interested in keeping this going.”

That’s great to hear.

The murals might symbolize Toppenish, but they’re icons for the whole Yakima Valley. It’s hard to imagine tourists who come to sample wine or attend sporting events aren’t looking for other distractions along the way.

If we don’t keep the murals going, a little part of all of us fades away around here.

Want to help? You can join the Mural Society or donate to it by calling the Toppenish Visitors Center, 509-865-3262.

The group also needs artists who can help touch up existing murals and keep them true to the original artist’s intentions. If you have those kinds of skills, get hold of Karen Wesselius at 509-391-9780.