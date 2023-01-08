It’s unclear what — if anything — can be done about Astria Toppenish Hospital’s devastating decision to close its maternity center, but last week’s town hall meeting made one thing crystal clear:
The decision endangers local lives, and that’s unacceptable.
The locally based nonprofit shut down Toppenish’s maternity center Dec. 23, leaving patients at least half an hour away from care services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital or Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
That creates worrisome scenarios for pregnant women and their babies, some of the 40 or so health care providers at Tuesday’s town hall gathering warned, because some pregnancy complications require help within minutes.
“We’re very fearful about what’s going to happen with all these women,” said Julia Barcott, an intensive care unit nurse at Astria Toppenish.
“There are going to be deaths and there are also going to be morbidities,” added Dr. Patricia Hernandez, a Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic OB/GYN who was under contract with Astria Toppenish. “I can count on both hands at least 10 times when a child was saved because we were there.”
But Astria Health officials say they had little choice but to close the maternity center.
Toppenish-area births are down by half in the past five years — the hospital delivered 400 babies in 2022 — and recruiting nurses has become increasingly difficult. And it didn’t help that Medicaid cut its reimbursement rates in Toppenish by a third in July.
By the end of last year, it all added up to a $3.2 million loss for Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Astria Health’s travails echo the dire economic straits most Washington hospitals are facing. Losses at Yakima Valley Memorial, for example — more than $28 million for just the first half of 2022 — dwarf Astria Toppenish’s.
Pick nearly any hospital, and you’ll find similar stories: shorthanded staffs, inadequate compensation from Medicaid, unsustainable financial losses.
Something has to give. But in the meantime, we simply can’t stand by and risk pregnant women losing their babies — or their own lives — because they can’t get the care they need.
While you can certainly question Astria Health’s business judgment, the fact is that they’re not a public agency. We can’t force them to reopen the maternity center and lose more money, putting other needed health care services in jeopardy.
However, it seems reasonable to turn to county or state officials in seeking solutions and possible business incentives.
The Legislature is back in session this week, and we hope our local delegation will explore state funding alternatives that could reopen the center and better support other basic local health services. It’s also reasonable to expect Yakima County commissioners to step in with whatever solutions they might be able to offer.
Would the center qualify for some of the county’s $48.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds? Could another health care provider step in to fill the void? Would some sort of public hospital district or levy be a realistic option?
Another town hall discussion on the situation is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Toppenish City Hall, 21 W. First Ave.
We hope local officials turn out for the meeting and bring their best information and ideas. This is a critical community issue in Toppenish, and it calls for creative and immediate action.