Supporters of establishing a Lower Valley public hospital district have pulled off an impressive feat in gathering the signatures of more than 1,100 people who’d like to see the idea appear on a ballot.
The Toppenish Maternity Workgroup collected 1,132 names in just one week, easily surpassing the 843 the county Auditor’s Office determined would be needed to meet legal requirements.
Once the auditor verifies that the signatures are legitimate, the measure can go before Toppenish-area voters — perhaps as soon as April 25, though that puts county elections officials on an awfully tight timeline.
The more reasonable date to shoot for is the Aug. 1 election, which ensures plenty of time to verify signatures, and for backers of the plan to make their case to voters.
Forming a special tax district that could collect up to 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value is a community-driven attempt to restore maternity services after last month’s closure of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center. The Astria closure means the nearest OB/GYN professionals are in Sunnyside or Yakima — a good half-hour drive away.
While it’s understandable that Astria chose to close the maternity center — they were averaging barely one patient per day — the decision makes women’s health services harder to access in a community where more than 16% of the population lives in poverty.
The apparently low demand, coupled with the high local poverty rate, is also part of the challenge the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup must overcome. Some residents would struggle with a tax increase, no matter how slight.
And it’s unclear whether a tax district could generate enough revenue to support a maternity center in the first place.
But Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OB/GYN specialist who lives in Toppenish and leads the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, is banking on a couple of key advantages her group’s plan would offer.
For one thing, they’d have better control over finances, she told Yakima County commissioners during a work session last week.
“One of the opportunities we have as a new entity is to build our services in a sustainable way,” Loehr told commissioners. “We can assume that 100% of the people that are coming there are Medicaid-funded at the lower rate and figure out sustainable, affordable solutions to care in that way.”
She also figures that locally trained health care professionals would be drawn to a grassroots organization that’s based on community medicine, not profits. That, Loehr thinks, could help avoid the staff shortages that are plaguing hospitals across the country.
We hope she’s right.
Easily accessible maternity services — along with medical care in general — is critical to any community’s viability. No wants to stay, let along move to, a town where certain services or procedures aren’t available.
So we applaud the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup’s effort.
We also encourage local officials to step up and offer positive advice and support to help the effort succeed.
Legislators, meantime, can do their part this session by raising Medicaid reimbursement rates, which don’t even come to close to covering the actual cost of care. That would provide financial relief to any health care organization that might take shape in Toppenish, as well as to hospitals all over Washington.
And that, in turn, promises benefits to everyone’s physical and economic health.