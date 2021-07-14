A lot has changed in 20 years.
Nearly everybody carries a cellphone capable of functions that the most sophisticated desktop computers and many of the cameras of 2001 couldn’t have completed. And an alarming number of people use those phones to confirm their political opinions from crackpot websites and social media interested only in fast profits.
The world seems smaller, denser, warmer. Less temperate, maybe more temporary.
A gathering this past weekend in Roslyn reminded us of the fleeting nature of life — and the permanence of a tragedy like the Thirtymile Fire, which swept away four promising young lives in the Chewuch River Valley north of Winthrop on July 10, 2001.
Tom Craven, 30, of Roslyn, along with Karen FitzPatrick, 18, Jessica Johnson, 19, and Devin Weaver, 21, all of Yakima, were firefighters. Caught in a fast-moving fire on rocky terrain, they were unable to deploy their fire shelters properly that awful day.
Blame followed — there was more than enough to go around — and the tragedy set off newspaper investigations, court cases, hearings and ultimately policy changes at the U.S. Forest Service.
At Saturday’s memorial for the four firefighters, hundreds of friends, loved ones and local officials spoke of the young heroes’ courage, sacrifices and the sorts of people they could’ve become.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years,” Karen FitzPatrick’s mother, Kathie FitzPatrick, said Saturday. “Just when I think it’s over, people keep remembering Karen.”
Twenty years ago, the community’s grief poured out at an even larger memorial service — firehouses from all over the country sent trucks to be part of a procession that shut down traffic in Yakima and led to a packed Yakima Valley SunDome, where the four were eulogized.
The scale of sadness was overwhelming at the time. The pain of the families, unimaginable.
Now, all these years later, perhaps the perspective of time better reveals the scale of the sacrifice. It’s a reminder that actions in the moment define the future.
That today’s choices set tomorrow’s circumstances. That some losses are forever.
Most important, that the courage of four young firefighters withstands the passage of time.
With another wildfire season upon us, it’s important that we heed the lessons of Thirtymile. And that we remember that the young firefighters of today, who stand between us and those flames, have families, friends and future plans of their own.
We’ve lost enough of them as it is.