If you’re looking for work, you might want to drop off an application at the Yakima County courthouse.

They’re hiring — and county commissioners just approved a 5% across-the-board pay raise for all 994 full-time positions.

As of last week, the county had 41 vacancies.

“Yakima County currently has more job openings than we have had in anyone’s memory,” Commissioner LaDon Linde told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito.

“We are down clerks, planners, attorneys, technicians — you name it,” Commissioner Amanda McKinney added.

The county’s not the only employer begging for help around here, of course. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment continues to recede while non-farm job opportunities keep rising.

That’s great news for workers, because those numbers are putting pressure on employers to sweeten starting salaries, beef up benefits and even offer sign-on bonuses. If they don’t, workers have plenty of alternatives at the moment.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that 63% of people who quit their jobs last year left because the pay was too low. An equal percentage left because they saw no opportunities for advancement.

Businesses big and small — and even counties — have had no choice but to respond.

Between April 1, 2021, and March 31 of this year, pay went up an average of 5%, according to government figures. That was after a 3% increase the previous year.

A survey from Salary.com finds U.S. employers are planning for even more pay raises this year — at least 4% on average.

“It looks like a tight labor will be here for some time,” Amy Martinez, CEO of the South Central Workforce Council, wrote in her May newsletter.

So yes, the county commissioners are wise to acknowledge the realities of the job market and spring for $750,000 worth of pay raises to stay competitive. The cost of the raises, McKinney noted, will be covered by the money the county saved after having so many positions empty for so long.

County’s jobs aren’t easy. Dealing with the public — especially in a time when some folks seem to see public servants as public enemies — can be harrowing. Frightening, even.

Getting berated or threatened because somebody’s upset about their tax assessment or is convinced that you’ve cooked the books in a school board election would make it tempting to bolt out of the courthouse and drink your lunch.

But hiring reliable staffers is crucial if the county’s going to fulfill its main mission: serving the public. Difficult as that can be, it’s honorable work, no matter what anybody tells you.

And that pay raise should make it that much more rewarding.