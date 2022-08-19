The story of Tieton’s transformation has become a familiar local legend.
It goes something like this: Nearly two decades ago, a Seattle art books publisher on a bike trip had an unexpected delay in Tieton — he hit some nasty goathead thorns and wound up with flat tires.
But instead of cursing his luck as he scanned the empty storefronts of the struggling farm town, Ed Marquand became inspired. This place, he figured, had potential.
That’s an artist for you.
Despite some local skepticism early on, Marquand made good on his plans. He and his partner, Mike Longyear, established the Mighty Tieton business hub in an old apple warehouse, which soon bloomed into an arts-flavored incubator and drew more than a dozen small businesses to town.
Before long, it all started putting the color back in Tieton’s streets.
Now, a town that was once down on its luck seems to be in its heyday. Cheery artist spaces, engaging public art projects, inclusive classes and activities for kids, inviting aromas from fresh new restaurants — the atmosphere is vibrant and the outlook is optimistic.
Perhaps the best part of the Tieton story, however, is that the town’s original character remains intact. The community has retained its small-town feel even as it has embraced the arrival of new people and new ideas.
That’s a tribute to the spirit of all of Tieton’s residents.
It seems like there’s a larger lesson in all this, too: As much as we all hate goatheads, maybe they’re a good reminder that encountering a thorny obstacle or two isn’t necessarily the end of the road.