Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts.
The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde, who were elected in 2020 and 2021 respectively, have had to hit the campaign trail all over again.
With the Board of Commissioners getting a full reset, here are our recommendations:
For Yakima County Commission, District 1: We endorse Amanda McKinney.
We endorsed Republican Amanda McKinney two years ago because we believed she’d bring energy and transparency to the Board of Commissioners, and because we thought she’d communicate effectively with the public.
We still like her energy, but we’re counting on her to improve her transparency and communication — particularly after the lawsuit her challenger, Democrat Angie Girard, helped bring against her and Commissioner LaDon Linde. The suit, which alleged the commissioners violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act, ended in a settlement that’s costing the county $60,000.
McKinney has spent much of her first term in political tangles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, she’s fought state-mandated closures, vaccinations for public employees and public masking requirements.
Girard has worked as an administrator at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and as a teacher and administrator in the Yakima School District. She argued for pandemic precautions and science-based public health policies.
At the height of the pandemic, we argued for those things, too. And we’ve long appreciated Girard’s astute reasoning, especially on health and social issues.
Why, then, are we endorsing McKinney?
It’s not just her energy. She seems to share a genuine and direct connection with her constituents that drives her — right or wrong — to advocate for what she sees as their best interests.
While we’ve been sharply critical of her when we thought she was wrong in the past two years, we’ve remained impressed at the intensity of her commitment to this county. We hope she can better direct that energy toward collaborative solutions that benefit everyone.
That said, if Girard were to win on Nov. 8, we’d be delighted. She’d be an intelligent, effective commissioner.
But we can’t help thinking McKinney’s style resonates just a little more readily with a wider swath of the people she represents — including some who might not otherwise put much stock in local government. In this case, we think it gives her the edge.
For Yakima County Commission, District 2: We endorse Dulce Gutierrez.
District 2 has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to homegrown candidates. In this case, the district’s voters are choosing between two outstanding young leaders with deep roots in the Yakima Valley.
Either one — Republican Kyle Curtis or Democrat Dulce Gutierrez — would be a capable replacement for outgoing Republican Commissioner Ron Anderson, who is not seeking reelection.
Curtis is the chief financial officer for his family business, Ramsey Companies, which has offices in Wapato and White Swan. A University of Washington and Eisenhower High School graduate, he serves on the Yakima County Planning Commission and is involved with numerous community organizations.
Gutierrez, also a University of Washington graduate, got her diploma from A.C. Davis High School, served a term on the Yakima City Council and was assistant mayor. In her work with the Washington State Labor Council, she helps provide legal aid to assist people who are applying for citizenship.
Both are knowledgeable on countywide issues, both have helped with numerous community improvement projects, and both offer realistic strategies for dealing with crime, the local economy, health care, water allocation, housing costs and homelessness.
While we were impressed with both candidates’ ideas and credentials, it was especially refreshing to see their obvious respect for each other when they met with the Editorial Board. It’s encouraging to see people as motivated and qualified as these two running for public office.
With that in mind, it’s important to emphasize that even as we endorse Gutierrez, we’re certainly not dismissing Curtis. We hope to see him on a ballot again soon — he has a lot to offer his community.
But if we have to choose, our vote is with Gutierrez this time.
We think she proved her elected-office chops during her time on the City Council. In addition to her work with immigrants and farmworkers, she can point to such successes as helping generate funding for Lions Pool, Franklin Pool, the Henry Beauchamp Center and other needed projects as ample evidence of her commitment to community service.
The main goal of redistricting was to make sure county government better represented voters — all of them. We think that’s exactly what Gutierrez would do.
For Yakima County Commission, District 3: We endorse LaDon Linde.
Republican LaDon Linde, appointed in late 2020 to finish the term of Commissioner Norm Childress, who died in office, won election to the District 3 seat in 2021.
Now, since the redistricting, he’s running again, this time facing fellow Republican Steven Saunders. If Linde wins this time around, he told the Editorial Board, he’s hoping to spend less time campaigning and more time focusing on the work.
For his part, Saunders had nothing to say to the board, declining our invitation to talk and insisting he didn’t want the YH-R’s endorsement.
That wish, as it turns out, is easy to accommodate — especially considering what Linde brings to the table.
That’s not to say Linde’s perfect. He’s had his missteps, not the least of which is that $60,000 legal settlement the county is paying out over allegations that commissioners violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
But we see more positives than negatives around District 3 under Linde’s leadership:
He’s made encouraging inroads with Yakama Nation leaders, forging unprecedented cooperation between the county and the tribe on rural law enforcement patrols. He’s also helped with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women project, which now has the attention of state leaders and a new task force dedicated to finding answers and solutions.
• In the midst of some intense discussions over health mandates, water rules and solar farms, he’s been a welcome voice of reason on the board at times.
• He’s also made commendable efforts to reach out and listen to constituents’ concerns. And his ability to speak Spanish has opened a lot of doors that commissioners before him never bothered to knock on.
All in all, District 3’s an easy call.