￼ new state law intended to take the politics out of public health policy is off to a bumpy start — in Yakima County, at least.
Yakima County commissioners, all three of whom are on the Yakima Health District Board of Health, still don’t seem clear on how the new rules should work. And after a long discussion at last week’s meeting, the health board failed to agree on how to proceed.
The board has until July 1 to conform to the law, established by the Legislature last year under HB 1152.
In a nutshell, the state thought it would be a good idea for decisions about people’s health to be based on science and medicine, not fickle local politics. So lawmakers and the governor approved HB 1152, which requires things like having as many private citizens as elected officials on local health boards. It also mandates a representative from the Yakama Nation.
That means changes in our county, where the health board is made up of the three county commissioners, two members from local City Councils and just two non-elected members. In our case, both non-elected members are doctors.
Given the fact that elected officials outnumber private members by 5-2 and that commissioners appoint all members, it’s easy to see why some might wonder whether politics might somehow sneak into some of the health board’s decisions.
But evidently, it’s not easy to see what the state had in mind in instituting this new law.
“It’s a very difficult law to interpret,” Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic told the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Phil Ferolito. “It’s convoluted and procedurally there’s a lot of problems with the law.”
Brusic and the health district’s attorney, James Elliott, have been talking it over and plan to report back to the commissioners before offering any of their opinions publicly.
However, the central question seems fairly clear: Should commissioners add three new community members or subtract three elected officials?
At one point during last week’s health board meeting, the board took a vote on Dr. Sean Cleary’s motion (Cleary’s one of the two private citizens on the panel) to add three more citizen members. That vote failed, 4-3.
So it looks like everybody’s still puzzling over what to do next.
Here’s a thought: If we’re all this confused over the state’s intent, why not ask some questions in Olympia? Ask the attorney general — or invite the authors of the bill to come out and explain it. After all, that July 1 deadline is just five months away.
If nothing else, all this discussion and confusion further reinforces the original goal of HB 1152 — when community health is at stake, politicians probably aren’t the best ones to call. Maybe judgments about keeping folks from getting sick are best left to health professionals.