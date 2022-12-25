You’ve probably heard the old saying, right? “It’s always darkest before the dawn.”
Tough one to prove, but you get the gist: When we’re in the deepest depths of despair, hope has a way of showing up like a tiny candle in the dark.
Maybe that’s why light plays a starring role in the holidays we celebrate in December, the darkest month of the year.
During the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, which concludes Monday, Jewish people light a new candle on the menorah each day to commemorate the second-century B.C. rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Kwanzaa, which begins Monday and continues through Jan. 1, celebrates African-American culture and also includes the daily lighting of candles.
Christmas, of course, has candles all over the place, too. People in some countries even used to place candles directly on their trees. (We suspect a few fiery Christmas mishaps might’ve contributed to the de-emphasizing of that tradition.)
Christmas doesn’t limit itself to candles, though. In this country, we’ve been plugging in spectacular electric light displays for decades now.
As garish — and outright comical — as some people’s lawns, roofs and even cars start looking this time of year, the essential flicker remains: Light is one of the most uplifting aspects of Christmas.
And despite the differences among these three celebrations, they all share a reverence for light, for hope. For truth.
They’re all seeking hope to light dark nights. Illumination to show the way amid uncertain times.
That universal longing for comfort and peace is a lot of what makes us all human — no matter what our backgrounds or beliefs might be. At our core, we all want pretty much the same things.
After nearly three years of pandemic-caused tragedy and loss, nearly a year of brutal war in Ukraine and at least six years of some of the most intense cultural and political unrest this country has ever endured, we could all stand a little light.
As dark, cold and precarious as the world feels to most of us right now, this is a good time to take a moment and contemplate the things that are most important to all of us.
“All the darkness in the world,” St. Francis of Assisi said, “cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.”
We wish you happy holidays.