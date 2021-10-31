Democracy is a messy struggle. You can’t run it like a business, though the tired promise to do just that has been handed down for a generation or two among naïve politicians who’d say anything to win a vote.
Businesses operate top-down. The boss makes a decision and everybody jumps. Businesses are built for efficiency and to maximize profits.
Bosses aren’t elected by employees, and they don’t take a vote of the whole company whenever some new policy question or business decision comes along. Bosses don’t answer to employees, it’s the other way around.
Don’t like it? Quit. Or maybe you’re fired.
In government, that approach is called fascism.
Leaders aren’t accountable to anybody, and citizens have only the rights that leaders grant them.
In a democracy, though — the preferred alternative in this country for nearly two and a half centuries — it’s the other way around. The “employees” (citizens) get to tell the leaders what to do. They even get to decide who the leaders are.
Governments aren’t meant to turn profits. They’re built to deliver services to the public and make life as safe, free and enjoyable as possible.
That’s why the past few years have been so alarming.
We’ve seen politicians across the country unwilling to abide by basic democratic principles for which many have shed blood — unwilling, even, to accept the results of free and fair elections.
And that cavalier approach to governing has trickled down to the local level.
Even here.
This election, we’ve seen unprecedented numbers of local candidates unwilling to share their views or plans with anyone but their own circles. Voicing wild claims based on misunderstandings of the law in public settings.
Their overriding goal is merely to agitate. To hinder, not help.
It’s no way to run a business, no way to run a government — and no way to run for office.
We aren’t saying they’re espousing fascism or trying to burn down democracy, but then again, who knows? We’ve never had the opportunity to speak with them.
Based on the information we have, we’ve made our recommendations for a Yakima County Commission job, three nonpartisan Yakima City Council seats and two nonpartisan Yakima School District board positions that are on the Nov. 2 ballot. We’ve also reached some conclusions about five local measures.
But the final decision rests with you.
If you’re still deciding how to vote before you turn in your ballot this Tuesday, take a deep breath before you start filling in boxes with black ink. Ignore the rhetoric, the posturing, and the intensity and loudness of candidates’ messages.
Focus on the messages themselves.
We urge you to vote for people who understand and value democracy — with all its faults and inefficiencies — and who have tangible plans to help this valley move forward. Choose people who’ll represent the interests of all of us, not just those who agree with them.
Above all, whatever else you do, vote. Participate. After all, as long as we have a democracy, it’s your right and responsibility.