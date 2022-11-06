Odds are good that you’ve already voted.
Congratulations. In the county that recorded the lowest voter turnout in the state for the August primary, you’re probably a step ahead of most.
But if you haven’t voted yet, a cold fall day like today might be a good time to stay inside and fill out your ballot.
It could be the most important vote of your life.
This one’s for all the marbles — it doesn’t just isolate the top candidates for another vote. It actually puts people in office.
Or kicks them out.
And considering all the wild — and demonstrably false — conspiracy theories casting dangerous doubts on what is unquestionably the most secure election system on the planet, it’s more critical than ever to understand who you’re voting for.
So please, think carefully and choose wisely. Look deeper than party affiliations, catchy campaign slogans and slick TV ads. Look at the person. Look at that person’s background, affiliations and character.
Who would you trust most to make decisions about you or your children’s lives? How would they respond to a political crisis or a natural disaster?
For 246 years, we’ve run this country with democratic principles. Anyone who votes has a say in who represents us locally, statewide, nationally.
We help decide what our laws should or shouldn’t allow, how our schools will operate and what public services we should have. And for 246 years, we’ve had the freedom to decide at each election whether people already in office are performing to our satisfaction.
In effect, we are the government. Our votes decide who’ll carry out our wishes and advocate for our best interests.
That’s why we can’t overstate it: Be cautious as you decide who to hire or fire for public office and make sure you get your ballot mailed or dropped off by Tuesday.
We’d like democracy to continue as our system of government.
Here’s a summary of our recommendations on some of the key questions that are on Yakima County ballots for Nov. 8 general election. We’ve explained our reasoning for each in previous editorials.
FederalRepresentative, 4th Congressional District
- : Dan Newhouse, Republican.
- Representative, 14th Legislative District, Position 1: Chris Corry, Republican.
- Representative, 14th Legislative District, Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker, Republican.
- Senator, 15th Legislative District, Position 1: Nikki Torre, Republican.
CountyYakima County Commission, Position 1
- : Amanda McKinney, Republican.
Yakima County Commission, Position 2
- : Dulce Gutierrez, Democrat.
Yakima County Commission, Position 3
- : LaDon Linde, Republican.
- : Mischa Venables, Republican.
District Court judge, Position 1
- : Gary Hintze.
- : Jim Curtice, Republican.
Local levies and bond measures
- Yakima County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levies: Yes.
- Selah bonds to build a law and justice center: Yes.
- East Valley School District two-year capital levy: Yes.
- Mabton School District bonds to expand/renovate Mabton Junior/Senior High School: Yes.
- Union Gap School District bonds for safety/security upgrades, new gym: Yes.