The beauty of the Yakima Valley’s many faces might be more striking in June than at any other time of the year.
Just look at a few of this month’s events and consider the range of cultural diversity they’re celebrating:
- which continues this weekend, marks the 168th year since the June 9, 1855, signing of the Yakima Treaty that set aside land and guaranteed hunting and fishing rights to the Yakama Nation.
- is Saturday, and plans include a downtown parade and an all-day party to honor LGBTQ+ people and their friends.
- From June 15-19, the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington and Yakima NAACP will celebrate
- to commemorate the Union Army’s arrival in Texas to proclaim and enforce the official end of slavery on June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been on the books.
- And on June 17-18,
- its annual Old Town Days and Civil War Re-enactment. One of the mainstays of the weekend: the Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s extensive collection of old-time farm equipment — the implements that helped turn the Valley’s arid hills into flourishing farms and orchards.
If a lineup like that doesn’t evoke diversity, it’s hard to figure what would.
It ought to make us all proud. After all, not a lot of places have this much bandwidth.
Around here, though, we’re rich in culture — a community strength that we shouldn’t take for granted.
Especially now.
Just this week, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans. The group cited an “unprecedented and dangerous” spike in legislation across the country aimed at making discrimination openly legal — 525 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ have been introduced just this year. Seventy have already been signed into law.
Meantime, the Brennan Center for Justice reports that another 150 pieces of legislation to restrict access to voting are under consideration in other states.
From coast to coast, we’ve seen incomprehensible hatred spread for the past few years. Despicable politicians, unscrupulous con artists and pathetic souls desperate for validation revel in fanning the flames.
Rather than embrace and explore others’ differences, they recoil in confusion, fear, anger. Irrationally, and perhaps unwittingly, some even set about trying to weaken the underpinnings of their own country.
It’s hard to figure. Maybe Batman’s butler, Alfred (played by Michael Caine in “The Dark Knight”), explained it best: “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”
We’d rather watch the world thrive.
And living in a place blooming with vibrant culture gives us front-row seats to watch as our differences keep making us stronger and, we hope, wiser.
Yes, June’s a beautiful month in the Yakima Valley.