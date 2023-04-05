For more than half a century, the Yakima Area Arboretum has been one of the crown jewels of the Valley.
The manicured 46 acres of trees, gardens, water features and natural areas softens travelers’ views to the east of Interstate 82 north of the Nob Hill Boulevard overpass and offers an easily accessible year-round oasis.
Bordering the Yakima Greenway and the Yakima River, the arboretum and its Jewett Interpretive Center provide an idyllic setting for weddings, nature programs, lectures or simply quiet contemplation.
It’s difficult to imagine a better use for the publicly owned land, but astonishingly, as the arboretum’s 30-year lease winds down, the city of Yakima apparently wants to keep its options open.
Rather than renew the deal for another 30 years, as the arboretum’s board would prefer, city officials are proposing a five-year lease. They also want to turn over some of the maintenance responsibilities they’ve covered for years — such as mowing the grass and paying utility bills — to the arboretum and its volunteers.
“This is standard language within city agreements and allows for opportunities to add or change items if necessary,” the city’s public works director, Scott Schafer, told the YH-R‘s Joel Donofrio. “We wanted to avoid having an agreement such as the last one that went on for 30 years. A lot can change over time.”
Considering the value the arboretum brings to the community, it’s hard to imagine what possible changes city leaders are anticipating. What on earth would be preferable to what’s there now?
A motocross park? Spillover parking for that expanded regional airport — if it ever happens? A fruit museum?
Granted, as Schafer explained at a public forum last month, the city is expecting budget shortfalls in the next five years and is bracing for what he called some “hard choices.”
But that doesn’t explain why the city couldn’t still offer the arboretum a longer-term lease, even if it might not be able to extend the same level of services. What, exactly, do city officials think might “change over time?”
A lot of towns would see the arboretum as a treasure worth protecting, not a mere business tenant they’d consider replacing. And a lot of towns wouldn’t even entertain ideas that could put a treasure like that in jeopardy.
Colleen Adams-Schuppe, the arboretum’s executive director, sees the city’s view of the lease as “cavalier,” and worries that this new uncertainty about the arboretum’s longtime home could scare off donors.
“We’re looking at investing between $6 (million) to $8 million in this land,” she told the YH-R. “Donors to those projects want to know that this is going to be here for another 20 or 30 years.”
That’s an understandable concern — much more understandable than whatever the city’s thinking by casting needless doubts on the security of a resource like the arboretum.
Renewing a long-term lease shouldn’t require much negotiation.
We need the arboretum. We don’t need this kind of drama.