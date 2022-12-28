John Cerna’s had a pretty good thing going for quite a while.
As superintendent of the 4,500-student Toppenish School District, he’s paid more than most school superintendents around Washington — north of $310,000 per year in salary and benefits at last count. And he’s held the position longer — 12 years — than most other superintendents in the state.
The longevity is understandable. He’s got a pretty sweet setup.
Other districts seem to do a much better job of maintaining records, defining administrators’ responsibilities and keeping track of where a $34 million annual operating budget goes. A damning state audit released in November illustrated some of the problems.
Among other things, the audit found that the school board has been mishandling Cerna’s pay and benefits for years. State law requires boards to approve written contracts with superintendents at least every three years, but Toppenish hasn’t formally updated Cerna’s contract since 2010. While there was a one-page document on file in 2022, it didn’t provide much detail about pay or benefits.
Somehow, though, Cerna’s pay and benefits rose from $279,162 in 2020 to $309,736 in 2021. In January 2022, the board voted to extend the contract another year, then threw in a 3% raise — retroactive to July 2021. The auditors found Cerna was actually getting two raises a year under the timeframe they reviewed — one in January and another in July with administrative staff. And the audit said retroactive pay isn’t allowed under state law.
Nice work if you can get it.
The audit concluded that the board should’ve paid closer attention to a number of Cerna’s activities and expenditures. Auditors noted questionable travel reimbursements, a hazy financial arrangement with a nonprofit that Cerna himself runs and more than $7,000 that went to his son, Johnny, for unfulfilled duties while he was the high school wrestling coach while on paid administrative leave.
Auditors laid the blame for all of it squarely on school board.
“The Toppenish School District Board failed to hold the superintendent accountable for his spending and activities, which is one of the most important duties of every school board,” state Auditor Pat McCarthy said in a November news release. “These elected community members need to review the district’s checks and balances, starting with their own oversight of school leadership.”
We couldn’t agree more.
We suspect Cerna has been knowingly taking full advantage of the situation for years. But he couldn’t continue to enjoy a salary that dwarfs what most of the district’s patrons make without the board and previous boards going along with it.
While board members disputed some of the audit’s conclusions, board member Clara Jimenez and others insist they’ll do better from here on. This month, they voted to make Cerna pay back more than $20,000 in pay, stipends and vacation time that he’s received in the past two years.
Good gesture, but it’s a drop in the bucket.
Cerna and the board need to explain — clearly and publicly — what specific steps they’ll take to correct the district’s sloppy bookkeeping, and what they intend to do to win back the trust of patrons and district employees. A recent nearly unanimous vote of no-confidence in Cerna and the board by the teachers union should’ve been enough to get their attention. There also have been a handful of concerning lawsuits against the district filed by staffers and students over the past year.
The board will sit down for Cerna’s annual evaluation in January. If the board doesn’t have the nerve to ask for Cerna’s immediate resignation, whatever contract they come up with should have a firm end date at the end of the school year.
The district needs a fresh start at the top, and new people need to run for school board. Jimenez, Sherri Darrow and new board President Elese Washines, who has been advocating for more accountability, will be up for election in 2023.
Look, we understand that it’s tough to find qualified, engaged people to run for school board positions. It’s a thankless job, and some of the most ideal candidates are already busy with full-time careers and families.
But the core mission of a school district is to prepare the community’s kids to be responsible, productive adults. Whether you’re a board member, an administrator or a teacher, if that’s not what you’re there for, then you need to step aside.