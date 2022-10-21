Nobody likes paying taxes, but local anti-tax fervor seems to have bubbled up to a boiling point in some corners.
Or at least on some corners — maybe you’ve seen the sidewalk signs:
“Vote No Bonds & Levies.”
“No More Taxes.”
You get the idea. Whoever’s setting out the signs (they’re unsigned, so it’s unclear who’s behind them) doesn’t want government collecting one more dime for anything.
We understand the sentiment. Property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes — not to mention fees of all sorts — can feel like a poke in the eye when the bills arrive. And when they keep going up, most of us can hear our inner 4-year-old’s angry shrieks raging through our minds.
There are worse things, though.
For example, say we really didn’t have to pay taxes — then what?
Want to drive your brand-new SUV (which you could finally afford after all those taxes went away) back and forth to work or on vacations on rutted dirt roads that don’t have any traffic signals? What’s that going to do to your trade-in value?
Free of property taxes, you’ve got enough money to have your yard professionally landscaped. It looks great until somebody on a dirt bike decides to spin doughnuts all over it in the middle of the night and set your garden shed on fire just for laughs.
You’d better hope you have enough hose to reach those flames, because firefighters won’t be on their way. And sorry, even though your porch camera has the guy dead to rights, no cops are available to take your report or investigate the crime.
Good thing the guy didn’t show up with a sawed-off shotgun instead of a dirt bike.
At least you’ve got the cash to pick up a state-of-the-art computer so you can home-school your kids. Hey, maybe you can even pay a tutor to handle that since they had to shut down the schools for lack of funding.
Which reminds us: No more Friday night high school football.
You get the idea.
As painful as paying our taxes can be, the alternatives are far, far worse.
We pay taxes because we all want safe, inviting communities where our children can get good educations. We pay taxes because we want clean parks, reliable water supplies and someone to call when our neighbor’s dog won’t stop barking.
That’s not to say, of course, that we should automatically vote yes for every tax measure on any ballot — we’ve seen plenty of misguided, poorly reasoned proposals go before voters. Most of those kinds of requests are soundly and understandably defeated.
But it’s shortsighted to arbitrarily draw hard lines against anything that asks for taxpayers’ help.
The public services we all enjoy aren’t free for grown-ups. It’s up to all of us to chip in for maintaining streets and roads, and paying for schools, emergency responders and all the other government services any community needs.
So don’t blindly follow all the instructions you get from sidewalk signs — especially this time of year. Evaluate each tax proposal on its own merits, not some ill-considered, selfish, just-say-no mantra.