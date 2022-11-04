One of our regular letter writers — one whose letters we routinely decline when he supports his points with debunked reports from questionable sources — sent a jubilant email the other day.
New TV ratings were out, and he was gleeful that one of the major news networks was losing viewers.
“Good News!” he wrote. “People like you are losing their jobs!”
The striking part of his message wasn’t the vitriol. With a crucial election just days away, there’s a lot of it out there, and he’s by no means the only one lugging around a load of it. No, it was the phrase “people like you.”
With simple, dismissive shorthand, he’s sorting people into generalized groups that allow him to make quick judgments and sweeping assumptions about people’s political beliefs. It’s a tempting shortcut in a complicated age, but once you’ve decided someone is a conservative, a liberal, an extremist or some kind of elitist, honest dialogue becomes all but impossible.
We hear it from all corners: “MAGA.” “Libtard.” “Woke.” “Trumper.”
Are you with us or them? “Othering,” some would call it.
The next step is predictable: Political debates degenerate into grudge matches. No more listening to — let alone considering — anyone else’s point of view. Beliefs that differ from your own are automatically wrong.
It becomes a full-contact sporting event of sorts, complete with team colors. Are you red or blue? Good or bad? Smart or stupid? If you’re on the other team, it doesn’t matter what you say, what your hobbies are or what your individual struggles might be. You’re simply wrong.
And now we’ve arrived at our current state of political and cultural upheaval. It’s no longer enough to ignore people you disagree with — dissonant voices must be silenced. Political enemies must be crushed.
Perhaps you’ve noticed the decidedly combative tone bumper stickers and T-shirts have taken on in recent years? And who hasn’t heard the “lock ___ up” chants?
Shamefully, in a country that’s prided itself on its patriotism, some people now openly side with autocratic foreign enemies over domestic political opponents.
These are not the behaviors of a functional, democratic society, and they do nothing to advance our country or build up our community. You can’t call yourself a patriot if your determination to defeat your fellow Americans blinds you to the contributions they bring to the table.
If your car breaks down halfway to Bickleton, are you going to send the tow truck driver away if he shows up with a Trump flag on his side mirror? Would you refuse your pizza if the delivery driver is wearing a Black Lives Matter button?
It comes down to this: As ballots are cast in this crucial election, we hope you’ll take a moment to consider what the candidates you’re electing are actually for. Don’t just use your vote to “own” the other team.
And we hope that whoever the winners turn out to be, they’ll mean it when they swear to uphold the values that this country has tried to live by for more than two centuries.
People like all of us are counting on it.