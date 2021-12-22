Whether you’re interested in national politics or not, they affect us all in real ways.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement over the weekend that he wouldn’t support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan isn’t just a political squabble in Washington, D.C., it’s a potential disappointment for most of the Yakima Valley’s working parents.
The $2 trillion plan has already passed the House, but it’s run into a brick wall of opposition from all 50 Republicans and one Democrat — Manchin — in the Senate. Among other things, the bill would limit most families’ child care costs to no more than 7% of their income and raise pay for licensed child care providers.
That would bring welcome relief for local parents who need qualified people to watch their kids while they go to work. In a number of cases, it could mean the difference between families having one breadwinner or two — because if you can’t afford child care, it can be pretty tough to hold down a job.
And with the local labor pool running as shallow as it is, a lot of businesses would be thrilled to get a few more workers.
Without Manchin’s backing, however, Build Back Better’s prospects of passage look bleak at the moment..
That’s a shame for a lot of reasons in our view, but the original point remains: Politics in the faraway halls of the U.S. Capitol reverberate across the country. Your vote matters.
No matter where you live.
Here in this Washington, we’re luckier than the folks in Manchin’s home state, which isn’t exactly the richest, healthiest or most educated in the U.S.
In May, our state passed the Fair Start for Kids Act, which lowered child care copays and extended benefits to more families. It’s a commendable step forward.
But imagine how much more helpful to Yakima Valley families it would be to combine the benefits of Build Back Better and the Fair Start for Kids Act.
While we’re at it, imagine members of Congress working cooperatively to help working-class families, rather than breaking chairs over each other’s heads in the day-to-day pro wrestling-style brawl that’s come to define national politics.
Sadly, that kind of world doesn’t interest U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
And families in the Yakima Valley will pay for his political grandstanding.