This week’s headlines about teen drug use can’t help but make some parents’ blood run cold: Fatal overdoses are up.

Way up, in fact. Across the country, teen overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2020. And then they rose another 20% on top of that in 2021, according to The Journal of the American Medical Association.

So dramatic is the increase that Washington state health officials are urging people to carry naloxone, which can reverse overdoses in emergencies. It’s readily available over the counter at pharmacies in nasal spray or injectable form.

The drug causing all this chaos and heartache is no stranger to the Yakima Valley. Most overdoses are from the synthetic opioid fentanyl. You know — the stuff that was in the 77,000 blue pills that local and federal authorities confiscated in March in one of the biggest drug busts in recent memory around here.

Authorities say surging supplies make the West Coast the “epicenter” of fentanyl use.

It’s a nasty drug. Commonly stamped with “M” and “30” to make it look like oxycodone pills, fentanyl packs about 100 times the wallop as other opioids.

But kids don’t know that. Or worse, maybe they do.

Fentanyl doesn’t care either way. It just kills people.

Kids ages 14-18 — particularly Native Americans and Latinos — are bearing the brunt, according to data from JAMA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Blues,” as the pills are called, are easier for kids to say yes to, experts say. No scary needles, no smoke. Just take a little pill, relax and all your cares melt away for a while.

Or maybe longer.

As scary and upsetting as the headlines have been this week, it’s important to not overlook an encouraging trend in teen drug use: Fentanyl aside, overall substance use is down.

Way down, thankfully.

According to the latest Healthy Youth Survey, reported use of substances like alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes has steadily declined since 2010.

While 28% of high school sophomores admitted using alcohol in 2010, that number had dropped to 8% in the latest survey. Marijuana use fell from 20% to 7% during the same period. And cigarette use, according to the survey, slipped from 13% to just 2%.

The experts credit shifting cultural attitudes toward drug use, better education about health effects and tougher state laws with reining in the numbers.

The buttoning up of communities during the pandemic seems to have contributed to the drop-off, but it didn’t cause it. Drug use among Washington’s kids has been trending down every year for more than a decade.

The survey is conducted every two years or so and most recently included more than 208,000 kids across the state.

So what do we make of such a mixed bag of headlines?

Unfortunately, the fentanyl crisis confirms that the fight against drug use isn’t over — and considering the decades it’s gone on, perhaps it won’t ever be.

But the other statistics say it’s still worth the effort. Clearly, work by educators, health professionals, law enforcement and yes, parents, has had some positive effects on kids.

If they can persuade teenagers to steer clear of alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes, we’re betting their work to turn teens against fentanyl will eventually make a difference, too.

Meantime, disrupting the supply of fentanyl is crucial, so it seems to us that getting those 77,000 blue pills off the street might be one of the most encouraging of this week’s headlines.