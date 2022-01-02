The way things have been going lately, we’re not sure whether to celebrate the passing of the old year (good riddance, 2021 — now beat it) or pull the covers up over our heads in dread of the unforeseeable new horrors 2022 might bring.
Saturday’s front-page report surveys the full scale of it, but here are some of the stories from 2021 that stood out to us:
- COVID-19 surges that nearly broke local hospital staffs and continue to offer new ways we can squabble bitterly among ourselves about how to stay safe or whether we should even bother.
- Heat waves that exceeded anything the Northwest has experienced in any of our lifetimes, putting local crops in peril and, in some cases, putting local lives at risk.
- Heroic efforts by at least 700 firefighters to prevent the Schneider Springs Fire — which consumed 170 square miles of land north of Naches, forced nearly 450 people out of their homes and became 2021’s largest fire in Washington — from taking a single structure.
- The courageous decision by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to put principle over partisan politics as he voted to impeach a president from his own party who tried to subvert the will of American voters.
Almost sounds like something out of the biblical Book of Revelation. Fire and brimstone on the night horizon, apocalyptic plagues. What next? Rivers turning to blood?
As our newsroom reflected on the year’s top stories, we also reached out to ask community members a couple of simple questions.
- What’s your biggest takeaway from 2021?
- What are you looking forward to in 2022?
Here’s our biggest takeaway from last year: While each of the stories above involves a deadly enemy, each has its heroes, too. Nurses, doctors, scientists, teachers, firefighters and — surprisingly — even a congressman.
Imagine how much worse 2021 could’ve been without their selflessness. What if nobody rolled in to fight the Schneider Springs Fire? What if the hospital staff decided to get some rest, then locked its emergency-room doors and went home for a few days?
What if a rogue president had gotten away with overturning a free election?
The second question seems a little tougher, but here’s our answer:
We’re looking forward to a year in which people — all of us — embrace civility and respect for one another, regardless of our differing views.
If not unity, we hope 2022 at least brings us the decency to treat our neighbors and fellow citizens with dignity. To listen to what they’re saying and truly consider it before we lash out with personal attacks and counterpoints that are flung out of obstinance, not genuine discourse.
We know, we know. It sounds like a fairyland.
On the other hand, if we continue down the combative, cynical and destructive path we’ve followed in recent years, it’s frightening to imagine what the top stories of 2022 might be a year from now.
Here’s to a year of heroes and happier times.