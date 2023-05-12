If you don’t like tacos, you’re in the minority in this town.
Last weekend’s Yakima Taco Fest, sponsored by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, made that deliciously clear.
With a new and bigger venue — State Fair Park — the annual event wrapped up its most successful year yet, crowning Nano’s Tacos the tastiest in all the land for 2023.
A satisfying day of tasty food from 25 local taquerias, exotic drinks and joyous music sent taco lovers home full and happy after hours of fun on a pleasant Saturday afternoon.
Taco Fest, which began in 2018, is another great example of a well-planned and well-run local event — a creative, straightforward crowd-pleaser that’s been as hot as a jalapeno from the start.
Despite being canceled two years in a row amid the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taco Fest has grown from its early beginnings at Sarg Hubbard Park to this year’s grander gathering at the fairgrounds.
This is a truly local, grassroots event that has quickly become a hometown favorite and a delightful enhancement to our community.
Congratulations to the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for putting it all together.