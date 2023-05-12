Taco Fest
A chicken al pastor taco, left, and a quesabirria taco, right, from Tacos El Moño are pictured at Taco Fest Saturday, May 6, 2023, at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

If you don’t like tacos, you’re in the minority in this town.

Last weekend’s Yakima Taco Fest, sponsored by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, made that deliciously clear.

With a new and bigger venue — State Fair Park — the annual event wrapped up its most successful year yet, crowning Nano’s Tacos the tastiest in all the land for 2023.

A satisfying day of tasty food from 25 local taquerias, exotic drinks and joyous music sent taco lovers home full and happy after hours of fun on a pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Taco Fest, which began in 2018, is another great example of a well-planned and well-run local event — a creative, straightforward crowd-pleaser that’s been as hot as a jalapeno from the start.

Despite being canceled two years in a row amid the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taco Fest has grown from its early beginnings at Sarg Hubbard Park to this year’s grander gathering at the fairgrounds.

This is a truly local, grassroots event that has quickly become a hometown favorite and a delightful enhancement to our community.

Congratulations to the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for putting it all together.

Yakima Herald-Republic editorials reflect the collective opinion of the newspaper’s local editorial board.