The Super Bowl trophy, perhaps the most coveted prize in American sports, bears the name of the late Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi. Lombardi’s Packers won five NFL championships in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls.
Lombardi was known as a no-nonsense disciplinarian who frowned on grandstanding and star treatment for individual players. He disliked on-field displays of ego and discouraged his players from staging celebrations when they reached the end zone.
“Act like you’ve been there before,” he told them.
We suspect Yakima’s Cooper Kupp, who sealed the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with a star-quality performance, would be Lombardi’s kind of player.
After catching the game’s winning touchdown, the 28-year-old wide receiver — whose 2022 stats place him among the NFL’s all-time elites — was humble.
Standing on a platform in the middle of the field in L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, he spoke self-effacingly to reporters and an adoring crowd:
“I don’t feel deserving of this,” Kupp said. “God is just so good. I’m just so thankful for the guys I get to be around.”
That’s coming from the man who’d just joined Jerry Rice as only the second player in league history to win the triple crown for receiving (most catches, most yards and most touchdowns) and to be named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.
It was also refreshing to hear Kupp credit the people who’ve been with him all along the way:
“I truly believe this would not be possible without my family, without my wife, without my boys, without the support system that I have behind me,” he said on the Rams’ website. “I’m just so incredibly thankful for them and for their willingness to sacrifice to allow me to play this game with the respect that it demands.”
Yes, the Seattle Seahawks will likely always be first in the hearts of most Yakima Valley football lovers, but we can’t imagine how anyone wasn’t a Cooper Kupp fan Sunday. The Davis High School graduate, who went on to rewrite the record books at Eastern Washington University, made us all proud.
And also yes, the buzz over how Yakima could honor its current favorite son is already starting. Name a street for him? (Perhaps 10th Avenue, in recognition of his jersey number?) A downtown parade? (Led, of course, by the Davis High School band.) A statue?
We’ll leave all of those kinds of decisions to community leaders, who’ll likely have to wait in line behind most of Southern California to get a chance to shake Kupp’s hand. But if ever a town was ready for a celebration, it’s Yakima.
Just don’t do it in the end zone if you want to stay on coach Lombardi’s good side.