In about two weeks, Larissa Leon will find out if she’s $10,000 richer.
The Sunnyside High School student is one of five national finalists in Duck Brand Duct Tape’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, and online voting wraps up July 14. The company will announce a grand prize winner and runner-up a week or so after that.
We try to be unbiased around here, but we’re hoping she wins the top prize.
And if you saw our photos the other day of her Folklorico-inspired prom dress — made from 47 rolls of colorful duct tape — we’re betting you’re rooting for her, too.
The dress is as stunning as the amount of work the 17-year-old Running Start scholar put in to create it. She figures it took her 163 hours to complete the fine details on the elaborate garment, which features a wide, flowing skirt and colorful lacy ribbons — all made entirely of duct tape.
“I knew I wanted to do something really extravagant and really colorful. I also wanted to pay homage to my culture, so I designed a dress in the Folkloric style,” Leon said in a recent Yakima Herald-Republic story. “Those dresses have always stood out to me because they are so colorful and so poofy and huge. With a dance that comes along with the dresses, it’s so fascinating.”
It’s worth noting that she did much of the work at the same time she was studying for final exams.
But for Leon, working on art projects is also a form of stress relief. She’s worked with duct tape since she was child, crafting wallets, figurines, roses, a backpack and even a mermaid tail that functioned in the pool.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, she also enjoys sewing, crocheting and making pottery.
Someday, she hopes to study medicine — she’s especially interested in dermatology. (With her creativity, who knows? Maybe she can incorporate duct tape to seal up wounds or something.)
Win or lose, it’s hard not to be proud of someone willing to work as hard as Leon has in pursuit of her passions. She’s an admirable example of the best of our community, and we couldn’t be happier to see her getting national recognition for her talents.
We can’t think of a better example of … sticktoitiveness.