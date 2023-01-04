Imagine that. Farmers getting paid for the manure their cows produce.
We live in days of wonder.
But the city and port of Sunnyside aren’t daydreaming — they’ve agreed to pay $12 million to develop a 200-acre industrial park off Sunnyside-Mabton Road, south of Interstate 82.
Sixty acres of that park would be set aside for a proposed renewable natural gas facility— a $120 million RNG plant with anaerobic digesters to convert livestock and agricultural waste into biomethane.
Sunnyside officials say Hermiston, Ore.-based Pacific Ag would build and operate the plant, though the company hasn’t yet laid down any money to secure the property. Port of Sunnyside Commissioner Jay Hester thinks the deal will be sealed this year and that the plant will be built by 2024.
The plant, port and city officials believe, will be a significant benefit to the community.
It won’t just mean carbon-neutral natural gas, they say, it’ll mean 55 local jobs — half of them paying $60,000 a year. And property taxes collected from the plant would add welcome tax revenues for local governments.
So far so good.
However, local environmental activists aren’t exactly sold on the plan.
Manure isn’t the only pollutant cows emit, Friends of Toppenish Creek volunteer Jean Mendoza notes — they also free themselves of a lot of not-so-pleasant gases through belching and flatulence. Besides, producing more natural gas to sell with fossil fuels doesn’t encourage anybody to think of alternative energy sources, adds Coleen Anderson, founder of the climate group 350 Yakima.
Still, what’s afoot in Sunnyside generally seems more like a step in the right direction than a step into something that could require hosing off somebody’s boots.
The pollution from the Sunnyside area’s dairies and feed lots is undeniable — it’s right there under everybody’s noses.
If a plant like this can mitigate some of farming’s environmental side effects, it’s worth exploring. Even if it’s not a be-all, end-all solution that everyone loves.
But it’s critical that port and city officials know exactly what they’re getting into and how much actual good the plant could do for the community.
For now, the deal isn’t done unless the property is sold within six months. That should give local officials time to do some firsthand research into the effects — and side effects — that similar plants have produced in other areas.
They won’t have to look far. Outlook has such a plant already. Other areas do, too.
Specifically, Sunnyside needs to know if there are potential local drawbacks, what Pacific Ag’s track record looks like and whether RNG is a long-term answer for the community.
Perhaps most important, they also need to know whether farmers would find the plant worth using to begin with.
It’s probably not a dream come true, but if everything checks out, this could be a better investment than some people might imagine.