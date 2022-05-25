Things are looking up at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

They’re also looking brighter as workers make their way around the upper rim of the 90-foot-tall dome, replacing the 50,000 colorful 3-inch reflectors that make up the largest piece in the Washington State Art Collection.

Called Circle of Light, the design that has loomed over Yakima’s east side for 30 years is the legacy of the late Ellensburg artist Richard C. “Dick” Elliott. He and his brother-in-law installed the original work by hand in about six weeks.

The painstaking project was completed in 1992, two years after the SunDome itself opened.

Circle of Light is a rainbow of colors and intricate geometric patterns that incorporate visual elements inspired by traditional Yakama baskets. It’s stood watch over countless entertainment and sports events over the years, including statewide high school basketball, volleyball, dance and drill tournaments, and nearly two decades’ worth of SunKings professional basketball games.

Over the years, though, about half the reflectors have fallen off, slowly dimming the work’s original glory.

In 2021, the Legislature agreed it was time to do something about it, voting to cover all the work, which was estimated to cost $508,000. Burton Construction Inc. is heading up the project, installing new reflectors from the same manufacturer that Elliott himself used.

Elliott died in 2008, but his wife of 38 years, artist Jane Orleman, told the YH-R’s Tammy Ayer that he’d be “absolutely delighted” to know that his work was still valued after all this time.

Clearly, it is — and not just to folks around here.

“This restoration is a testament not only to Elliott’s vision, but also to the spirit of Yakima,” the executive director of the Washington State Arts Commission, Karen Hanan, told Ayer. “We are thrilled to help reintroduce this magnificent work to the world.”

That says a lot about Elliott’s art.

But it says a lot about Yakima, too — or at least the Yakima of three decades ago. The Yakima that had the vision to top off a sweeping public project like the SunDome with an artistic element like Circle of Light.

The Yakima of 1992 took the time to consider generations to come and to include an artist’s touch on a building with a practical purpose. They could’ve sold the ring around the top of the SunDome to an advertiser or simply painted the name of the place there as a label.

Thirty years later, though, we’re glad they made the choice they did. And we hope future Yakima generations will carry those same values forward.

The rest of the state seems to agree.