If the number of campaign signs that have sprouted all over the county haven’t tipped you off, consider this your official reminder: Washington’s Primary Election Day is coming up Aug. 2.

Ballots will be in the mail this week, and we hope you’ll consider each candidate carefully before making your choices. Because as the past few years have made devastatingly clear, elections most definitely do have consequences.

So make sure you’re registered — it takes about 10 seconds at this state website: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.

And make sure you know who you’re voting for; this time around, you won’t be able to flip through the list and check off your picks by party.

Why? Because fewer candidates want to associate themselves with either of the two most common American political parties.

Among the alternative affiliations candidates have listed in the current Voters’ Guide: the Union Party, the Socialist Workers Party, the Trump Republican Party and the America First (R) Party. (With apologies to Dave Barry, no, we’re not making this up.)

You’ll also see lots of independents and people who don’t want to line up with any party at all.

One candidate is even boldly planting the flag of the Nonpartisan Party (which seems like kind of a non-sequitur to us). And then, perhaps the most puzzling of all, there’s the JFK Republican Party. (Never mind that JFK was a Democrat’s Democrat whose views were the antithesis of Republican thinking — even Republican thinking during the late 35th president’s time.)

And sadly, a handful of candidates remain committed to another baffling trend that started a few years ago: providing no background information about themselves.

Evidently, they feel no obligation to tell you anything about their education, their work history, their community service or any elected experience they might have. Maybe they just figure it’s none of your business.

Running for public office is much like applying for a job, though, so we wonder if these people routinely refuse to tell potential employers anything about themselves. We can only imagine how the interviews would go.

Boss: “So tell us a little bit about yourself. What qualifies you for this position?”

Applicant: “No.”

Boss: “Beg pardon?”

Applicant: “Look, just hire me, OK? Trust me, I know what I’m doing.”

Boss: “Umm … we’ll be in touch.”

When it comes to elections, of course, you’re the boss. Aren’t happy with how your city, county or state is run? Hire somebody who’ll work for what you want.

Because as we’ve seen time and again, putting unqualified or unscrupulous people in public office has real-world consequences that aren’t easy to undo.

So we’ll say it again: Make sure you vote, and please, make sure you know who you’re voting for.